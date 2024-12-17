“Walkin' the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash,” December 31

Tuesday, December 31, 9:15 p.m.

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Performing iconic hits including "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," "A Boy Named Sue," and more accompanied by a live country band, stage star Scott Moreau brings his touring smash Walkin' the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash for Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on December 31, this special event also boasting a New Year's Eve party featuring party favors, a champagne toast, a souvenir photo, a countdown to midnight, and a joyous balloon drop.

Walkin' the Line star and creator Scott Moreau is from Litchfield, Maine, and holds a BFA in Music Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University. After a lifelong dream of being a professional baseball player, Moreau turned to the stage after seeing a life-changing performance of Les Misérables in London his freshman year of high school. Through his years in high school and college, he found a love for not only musical theatre, but also choral singing, directing, sound design, and stage combat.

Since graduating from IWU, Moreau has been traveling the country, performing everywhere from his home state to Osaka, Japan. Favorite roles include: Scott in Ring of Fire, El Gallo in The Fantasticks, Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors, Willy Conklin in Ragtime, Mr. Banks in Mary Poppins, Dan in Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Man 1 and 2 in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, and Johnny Cash on the First National Tour of the Tony Award winning musical Million Dollar Quartet. Moreau has since reprised his role in that latter musical more than 1,200 times, including in the show's regional premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse, the Tony Award-winning Papermill Playhouse, and Iowa City's Riverside Theatre.

His experience not limited to performing, Moreau made his professional directorial debut with Ring of Fire at the Round Barn Theatre in 2011. He has since directed Million Dollar Quartet at Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo, Michigan and assistant directed at the Springer Opera House, both while doing double duty as Johnny Cash. Moreau made his television debut on the series finale of HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Boardwalk Empire, and in 2013, he released a Johnny Cash tribute, Home of the Blues: A Tribute to Johnny Cash at Sun Studio, available for digital download and on CD.

In 2012, Moreau wrote Walkin' the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash based on interviews, anecdotes, and portions of the artist's autobiography Cash, the touring show featuring more than 25 of Johnny's best-loved songs. Moreau has performed his production with some of the best musicians in the business in upstate New York, Quebec City, Montreal, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, and has also worked with some of the best Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley tribute artists in the nation in Memphis Legends and Johnny & Jerry Lee: Together Again.

Prior to the 9:15 p.m. performance of Walkin' the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, the doors of the Rock Island dinner theatre will open at 7:30, with guests treated to hors d'oeuvres, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a souvenir photo. The 8 p.m. plated dinner will feature three entree options, and after the Scott Moreau performance, the New Year's Eve fiesta begins with party favors and a champagne toast before the countdown to midnight and subsequent balloon drop. Admission is $105 and includes the meal, show, tax, and facility free, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.