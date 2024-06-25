The Wallflowers, July 9

Tuesday, July 9, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Boasting 15 songs that have reached the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay list, and with the group's most recent album Exit Wounds lauded by Mojo as the outfit's "best original work by some yards," the Wallflowers headline a July 9 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the band's collection of chart-topping hits including "One Headlight," "Sleepwalker," and "When You're on Top."

As part of the mid-'90s revival of roots-rock, the Wallflowers held a special connection to one of the original inspirations: vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Jakob Dylan. Though he is the son of music legend Bob Dylan, Jakob's similarities to his father are occasional -- as the bandleader states, the Wallflowers are more influenced by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers than original '60s folk-rock, although lyrically, Jakob remains a close companion to the original Dylan.

Born in 1970, Jakob Dylan was raised in Los Angeles by his mother, Sara Lowndes, after his parents' divorce in 1977. He studied at private schools in Los Angeles and New York, and decided to follow in his father's footsteps by the late 1980s. He formed the Wallflowers with guitarist Tobi Miller, keyboard player Rami Jaffee, bassist Barrie Maguire, and drummer Peter Yanowitz and signed to Virgin. Released in August 1992, the Wallflowers' self-titled debut album sold poorly, and Virgin soon dropped the band. Undaunted, Dylan assembled a new Wallflowers -- guitarist Michael Ward, bassist Greg Richling, and drummer Mario Calire -- keeping only Jaffee. The group signed to Interscope and recorded its second album with producer T-Bone Burnett, a longtime friend of the Dylan family. Bringing Down the Horse was released in May of 1996, producing the alternative radio hit "6th Avenue Heartache." Later that year, the single "One Headlight" was released, and by the spring of 1997, it had become a top-10 hit, pushing Bringing Down the Horse into the upper reaches of the charts, as well.

Bringing Down the Horse was a big seller throughout 1997, thanks to "6th Avenue Heartache," "One Headlight," and "The Difference," the third single pulled from the record. Early in 1998, "One Headlight" won Grammy Awards for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal. Settling down from the rush of success, the Wallflowers subsequently took a long four-year break from recording. The new millennium sparked new creativity, and the Wallflowers returned in October of 2000 to release Breach. The album went largely ignored, leading to the more mainstream Red Letter Days the following year. After a two-year hiatus, the band returned with Rebel, Sweetheart in 2005.

After splitting from Interscope in 2006, the Wallflowers played shows the following year without keyboardist Jaffee, who had left the band. Jakob Dylan released his solo debut Seeing Things in 2008, but the Wallflowers stayed active, releasing a compilation called Collected: 1996-2005 in 2009 and supporting it with a tour. Dylan released another solo album, Women And Country, in 2010, and early in 2012 he announced that the Wallflowers were returning to active status by recording a new album with a new lineup featuring a returning Jaffee, bassist Greg Richling, guitarist Stuart Mathis (who joined in the wake of Jaffee's 2007 departure), and drummer Jack Irons, who previously played with Pearl Jam and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. This reunited Wallflowers released Glad All Over in the fall of 2012.

The Wallflowers play their Davenport engagement on July 9 with an opening set by Silverada, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $45-175, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com.