WAR, April 11

Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Beloved for hit songs that include "Spill the Wine," "The World Is a Ghetto," "The Cisco Kid," "Why Can't We Be Friends?," "Summer," and the iconic earworm "Low Rider," the venerated rockers of WAR bring their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on April 11, the group's massive discography to date boasting 18 studio albums, three live albums, seven compilation albums, and no fewer than 60 singles.

WAR’s signature fusion of funk, soul, jazz, Latin, rock, and Los Angeles street music is what first propelled them to prominence 55 years ago, but it was their ability to craft songs of social consciousness that further cemented their place in the modern American songbook. The immediate global impact of “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” was so profound that NASA transmitted the title track into space during the historic Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975. Since then, WAR have continued to sing out against racism, hunger, crime and conflict, while their music has been sampled by Janet Jackson, Tupac, Beastie Boys, Method Man, Sublime, Redman, Cypress Hill, Shaggy, A$AP Mob, Scarface, The Geto Boys, De La Soul, Flo Rida, Liam Payne, Thomas Rhett and more. WAR numbers have also been covered by everyone from Willie Nelson, George Clinton, and Phish, to ZZ Top, the Isley Brothers, and the Muppets.

With more than 50 million albums sold, 20 gold, platinum and multi-platinum records, three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations, a Grammy Hall of Fame entry, four chart-topping LPs, nine top-10 smashes, and 20 top-40 tunes, WAR didn’t just define the sound of the 1970s – they became a lasting voice for creative collaboration and social change, with a mission of love and harmony that resonates now more than ever. From the prophetic message of “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” to the timeless groove of “Low Rider,” this concert event promises to capture WAR at their most innovative and socially impactful. More than just a musical milestone, And the 50th-anniversary collector's edition of Why Can’t We Be Friends? reaffirms the album’s relevance both as a reflection of the polarizing era that inspired it, and as a beacon of hope for our present and future.

WAR performs their headlining engagement at Davenport's Event Center on April 11, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $20-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.