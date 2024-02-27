Wasted on Wallen: a Tribute to Morgan Wallen, March 8

Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Featuring Jason McNabb on lead vocals and an all-star cast of incredible musicians, Wasted on Wallen: A Tribute to Morgan Wallen comes to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on 8, treating country-music fans to a high-energy concert boasting iconic songs such as "Cover Me Up” and “Last Night,” as well as other numbers from Wallen's three studio-album smashes and three EPs since the artist made his professional debut a mere nine years ago,

A 30-year-old Tennessee native, Wallen competed in the sixth season of The Voice, originally as a member of Usher's team, but later as a member of Adam Levine's. After being eliminated in the playoffs of that season, he signed to Panacea Records, releasing his debut EP Stand Alone in 2015. The following year, Wallen signed to Big Loud, and released his debut album If I Know Me in 2018, with the recording including the singles "Up Down" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), "Whiskey Glasses,” and "Chasin' You." If I Know Me eventually reached the number-one position on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, while Wallen's second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in January of 2021. The following month, it became the only country album in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200 to spend its first seven weeks at number one, and went on to spend a total of 10 weeks at that spot, the first album to do so since Whitney Houston's Whitney in 1987. The album included the chart-topping Billboard singles "More Than My Hometown," "7 Summers," and "Wasted on You."

Released on March 3 of last year, Wallen's third studio album One Thing at a Time debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, with 501,000 album-equivalent units, including 111,500 pure album sales. Wallen's second consecutive number-one smash in the U.S., its success to date marks the biggest week of 2023 for album units earned, and the overall biggest week for a country album since Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) in November of 2021. Its 36 tracks earned a total of 498.28 million on-demand streams, and during the week of the album's release, all 36 tracks entered the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the record set by Drake for most songs by an artist on the chart at one time, as well as the record for most debuts on the chart, with 27. Wallen also occupied five of the top 10 songs and achieved his first number-one song with "Last Night."

Wasted on Wallen: A Tribute to Morgan Wallen lands in East Moline in March 8, admission to the 8 p.m. concert starts at $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRultBelt.com.