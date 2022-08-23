Watchhouse, September 5

Monday, September 5, 7 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

With their self-titled 2021 album praised by American Songwriter for its “unabashed eloquence,” the lauded duo that composes Watchhouse – composed of married singers and instrumentalists Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz – headline a Labor Day concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, their September 5 set featuring material from Watchhouse as well as works composed when their outfit was formerly known as Mandolin Orange.

An Americana/folk team founded and based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Watchhouse, under its original Mandolin Orange moniker, was formed in 2009 by songwriter Marlin (vocals, mandolin, guitar, banjo) and Frantz (vocals, violin, guitar). Together, the musicians produced six albums of Marlin's original works of American roots music as Mandolin Orange, landing on Billboard's Heatseekers chart for 2015's Such Jubilee, 2016's Blindfaller, and 2019's Tides of a Teardrop, which topped both the Heatseekers chart and the U.S. Rock chart, and made it to number two on Billboard's Folk chart. Over the years, Marlin and Frantz have toured throughout the United States and Europe, including appearances at Austin City Limits, South by Southwest, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Pickathon, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Rooster Walk, and the Omagh Bluegrass Festival. Watchhouse was also the featured artist on CBS This Morning's "Saturday Morning Sessions" on December 7 of 2019.

As Mandolin Orange, Marlin and Frantz signed to Yep Roc Records in 2013 and produced four albums under their umbrella. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlin recorded two instrumental albums without Frantz – Witching Hour and Fable & Fire – and in April of last year, the band announced that moving forward, they would change the group's name from Mandolin Orange to Watchhouse. Of the change, Marlin said "Mandolin Orange was born out of my 21-year-old mind. The name isn't what I strive for when I write." He added that Watchhouse is a name that reflects their "true intentions" as a band. The name change, however, hasn't diminished their critical support. Of their self-titled 2021 album, American Songwriter wrote, "The calming caress that accompanies each of the entries on the album gently hovers over the proceedings while exuding a protective kind of presence through a series of wistful refrains. Given these lush tones, it’s apparent that the duo’s new identity won’t slow their progress. So watch out for Watchhouse. They ensure that comfort and credence can be shared in sync."

Watchhouse plays their Maquoketa engagement on September 5 with an additional set by The Onlies, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.