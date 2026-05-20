Water Is the Sun, May 30

Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Traveling the country in support of their acclaimed springtime release Ritual Fever, the experimental musicians of Water Is the Headline headline a May 30 concert at Rock Island's Rozz-Tox, Psychotropic Wonderland describing the group's recording as "an endlessly evolving balancing act between timeless, rustic, and haunted-sounding samples and alternately understated and epic-sounding synthesizer motifs.”

As stated in Water Is the Sun's biography: "There are moments of silent depth in which the winter of the scalpel of meaning and the spring of the sound-born, unleashed body look upon the world fully present. When the notes at last are heard, the ordered world is their indistinguishable score. The ritual of process is that which carries. The process of ritual is that which brings moments both transitory and immortal, apprehended by musician, seer, clairvoyant, herald; the welling tones that emanate from the crystal salt of shattered primordial sea; the melody that creeps unheard from unseen distance across the desert blaze; the hymns that blare in whispers from mountain peak and valley depth, beams of their power streaming into the ordered world, in confluence with body, voice and soul, dissolving it again and again.

"Water Is the Sun is the inevitable union of Mkl Anderson (Drekka), and Adam Parks (Timber Rattle / Lightning White Bison). Together they play an alchemical amalgam of their primary projects, resulting in cinematic/landscape textures that give slow birth to psyche-pastorals and intoned ritual songs; a music as informed by the devotional chants of West Coast cults and Appalachian hymns as it is by the dark new age and ambient resonance of the experimental scene that has embraced and supported both musicians for many years.

"Ritual Fever, with its dual reference to an ecstatic state connected with nature, and an anxious lack in the context of modern-day alienation, is Water Is The Sun's first co-written/co-produced recording. It is a sculpted studio document of a fully realized work which they present in its entirety during their live performance.

"In both environments, the duo willfully inhabits the liminal region between the colorful, diverse palette and improvisational possibilities of abstract sound, and more concrete universal song structures. A foundation of becoming embraces the radical aspects of experimental means and aesthetics – even hearkening to a timeless primordial – culminating intermittently in the being of meditative folk-inspired compositions; intentional and accessible gestures that strive for an authentic shared feeling in the context of a world where social energy, information, sound and meaning are increasingly dissipate.

"The album is recorded - as the live set is performed - with old tape machines, keyboards and field-/found-recordings; materials and instruments with capabilities and limitations which keep Water Is The Sun's offering grounded in the physicality of playing music that is rooted in a celebratory world of sound."

Water Is the Sun plays their headlining engagement in Rock Island on May 30 with additional sets by Boy Dirt Car and post doom romance, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.