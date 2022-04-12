The Way Down Wanderers, April 27

Wednesday, April 27, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Rolling Stone, in 2019, as "#1 of 10 New Artists You Need to Know," and currently touring in support of their new album More Like Tomorrow, the Americana musicians of The Way Down Wanderers return to Davenport's Redstone Room for the first time in three years, their soulful April 27 set sure to demonstrate why Rolling Stone Country raved about their “intricate, hypnotic rhythms,” and why BestNewBands.com wrote, “Their live show is full of energy and just a damn good time.”

The group had its beginnings in 2012 when frontmen and founders Collin Krause (mandolin and fiddle) and Austin Thompson (guitar) met in their hometown of Peoria, Illinois, after joining the same band, embarking on their first tour at the respective ages of 14 and 18. That outfit quickly disbanded, but Krause and Thompson continued to write and perform together, and by the end of 2013, they had enlisted a trio of additional talents to fill the Way Down Wanderers lineup: Travis Kowalsky (banjo and fiddle), John Merikoski (drums and percussion), and John Williams (upright bass). Initiating a busy tour schedule, with the group's “Wandering West Tour” bringing them to 25 Midwestern cities in 27 days, the artists established a following for their exhilarating instrumentals, foot-stomping sing-alongs, and self-titled “restSTOMPS” – free acoustic sets performed at rest and truck stops along their tour routes. The Way Down Wanderers were also named 2014's “Chicago's Best Emerging Artist” in the music magazine The Deli, with the ensemble's single “Dead Birds” a 2015 finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.

The Way Down Wanderers released the EPs Path to Follow and Wellspring, a live-performance recording, prior to the musicians' eponymous 2016 debut album, which led Mother Church Pew to rave, “Their brand-new, self-titled LP features rip-roaring banjo, carefree mandolin, soaring harmonies, and lush, low-end string … with some snarling guitar rock thrown in for good measure.” Relix magazine, meanwhile, wrote that the band “emerged fully formed, possessing a certain savvy that assures their ability to stand apart in a crowded field of nu-grass contenders. The band's reviews for 2019's follow-up illusions included Country Standard Time calling its songs “uplifting, catchy, and even inspiring,” and Pop Matters stating that the album “arrived with firm mastery of its own vision.” And More Like Tomorrow's arrival led to Americana Highways praising the group's "musical virtuosity and impressive harmony vocals," with No Depression adding that the recording found the Way Down Wanderers "exploring new musical territory and plumbing new emotional depths."

The Way Down Wanderers play the Redstone Room on April 27 with an opening set by Murray Lee & the Sons of Hades, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15-50, and more information and reservations are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.