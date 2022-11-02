Welshly Arms, November 16

Wednesday, November 16, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Louder Sound deeming the band's most recent album No Place Is Home "something special" and "rousing, radio-friendly pop-rock [that] has the potential to blow up," the alternative, blues, and pop rockers of Welshly Arms headline a November 16 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Omnisound magazine also praising the group for its "full, clean sound" that's "well-rehearsed and refined."

Their band moniker derived from the name of a fictional hotel (with a somewhat skeevy jacuzzi) in a series of Saturday Night Night sketches, the Cleveland, Ohio-based Welshly Arms is composed of Sam Getz on lead vocals and guitar, Bri Bryant and Jon Bryant on vocals, Brett Lindemann on keyboard, Jimmy Weaver on bass, and Mikey Gould on drums. The band has been active since their debut in 2013 with the EP Welcome., and the following year, they released a covers EP titled Covers. With their influences including Jimi Hendrix, The Temptations, Otis Redding, Howlin' Wolf, and musicians from the band's hometown that include The O'Jays, The James Gang, and The Black Keys, Welshly Arms released their self-titled album debut in 2015, which led Earth to the Ground Music to rave, "The album is great. It's pure rock and roll infused with soulful blues. It's dirty, it's industrial, it's fresh."

Among credits that include the Billboard hit "Legendary" from No Place Is Home, a song that reached the top 20 of the U.S. Alternative chart, Welshly Arms' music has been featured in trailers for two films: The D Train, starring Jack Black, and the Oscar-winning The Hateful Eight, directed by Quentin Tarantino). "Legendary" was also chosen as the official theme song for WWE's 2017 TLC pay-per-view, as well as the national TV and radio campaign for the Cleveland Indians; it was employed in a promo for the Netflix series Sense8; and it features as one of the end-credits songs in the movie Den of Thieves. Welshly Arms' song "Sanctuary," meanwhile, was featured in season three of Lucifer and the 9-1-1 season-two finale, and was employed at the end of an episode of Shades of Blue and in the menu soundtrack for the popular video game Asphalt 9: Legends.

Welshly Arms headlines its November 16 Davenport engagement with an opening set by Motherfolk, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.