Wheelwright, April 8

Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With his popular band Jared & the Mill lauded by College Times for its "its willowy jangle rock and hook-laden lyrics," the group's frontman Jared Kolesar will perform as a solo artist when his outfit Wheelwright headlines a concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's April 8 engagement treating fans to the talents of a singer/writer whose band, according to PopMatters, delivered "a scorching rock performance that consistently shifts in how it musically tells its story."

Wheelwright encompasses a rugged alternative rock sound with elements of pop and hints of grunge from the sprawling desert city of Phoenix, Arizona. Fronted by Kolesar, who uses a devil-may-care spirit to comment on tumultuous contemporary relationships and existentialism that comes from hope and youth in a world that isn’t kind to, either. The songs aren’t full of idealism, yet they capture a jagged wholesomeness that reflects on the human experience. No darkness without light, no laughter without at least some suffering, no thoughtfulness without some recklessness. Songs of self-acceptance and love without the kumbaya bullshit. Instead, it’s the idea that we are all beautiful and flawed,

Kolesar's Wheelwright originated in 2021, and as the artist told the Peoria Times, “I got their (his former Jared & the Mill bandmates’) permission to give it another whack. Maybe the world will be a little bit brighter. I can tour on it and give it its natural progression. I have a bunch of new music in the pipeline. Right now, I’m just getting my footing as Wheelwright and it’s been a fun adventure to figure out creatively what I want to do, musically what I want to do. I’m trying to formulate if I want to keep doing singles, but some of the songs sound good together. I might do an EP. I’m enjoying the freedom I have of being my own artist.”

Wheelwright headlines its Davenport engagement on April 8 with an opening set by Future Crim, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.