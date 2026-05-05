“A Wicked Evening with Louise Dearman,” May 16

Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

With the National Touring production of Wicked having played to sold-out crowds at the Prairie Alliance Theater in Peoria, Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre has its own hugely enjoyable, similarly themed performance in store with the May 16 national tour of A Wicked Evening with Louise Dearman, a showcase for the British talent who made history as the first (and, to date, only) actress to play both of that musical's lead roles, Glinda and Elphaba, full time under contract.

As stated in her official biography: "British musical theatre actress Louise Dearman is widely known through her many performances both on national tours and in London’s West End. Following her graduation from Laine Theatre Arts College, where she won the Musical Theatre and Opera Award, she joined the touring cast of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the role of the Narrator. She then went on to play Jan for the UK tour of Grease in 2000, before returning in 2003 to London’s Victoria Palace Theatre to play the same role. Further past highlights include Sarah Brown for the national tour of Guys & Dolls, and Mimi in the Piccadilly Theatre production of the show; Lucy Harris in the UK tour of Jekyll & Hyde; Debbie in the 2007 Edinburgh Festival production of Debbie Does Dallas; Grizabella in the International production of Cats; Eva Peron in the UK touring production of Evita; and becoming the first actress to star as both Glinda and Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked. Louise also created the role of Mrs D in the World Premiere Production of New Musical The Waterbabies.

"In recent projects she headlined at the St James Theatre, Victoria, starred in An Evening of Movies and Musicals at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and at Swansea’s Grand Theatre. She also featured on Friday Night is Music Night on BBC Radio 2. Louise played Lois Lane/Bianca in Kiss Me Kate staged as part of BBC Proms with the John Wilson Orchestra. Recent engagements include a Variety Gala Evening at Bradford Alhambra guesting with Michael Ball, an autumn U.K. tour of Bond & Beyond, and Louise was invited to perform on the International production of Tell Me On A Sunday. Louise Dearman’s first album You & I was released in 2005, and was followed by Here Comes the Sun (2012), and It’s Time (2013)."

A Wicked Evening with Louise Dearman brings its national tour to the Orpheum Theatre on May 16, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $40.36-45.56, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.