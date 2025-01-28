Wild Horses, February 12

Wednesday, February 12, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the Michigan musicians lauded by the Grand Rapids Herald Review as a "wonderfully talented" band that finds "percussions, strings, and trumpet working together seamlessly to provide the foundation for vocals and lyrics," Wild Horses enjoys a February 12 headlining engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the group's recent accomplishments including acting as 2024 openers for Willie Nelson and winning the Blue Ox Virtual Band Competition.

Composed of Jed LaPlant on vocals and guitar, Ariana LaPlant on vocals, keys, and fiddle, and Landon Pahl on bass, pedal steel, and banjo, the ensemble's bio at WildHorsesMN.com, states, "Frontman and lead songwriter Jed LaPlant comes from a family deeply tied into the MInnesota bluegrass community, where storytelling is central to a song. He draws on that background with lyrics that are personal and at times intimate. That intimacy translates to the audience in their live shows, balancing that deep connection with electrifying energy.

"Out with their debut album Runaway, the band has toured the Midwest, the South, and out to the West, gaining a loyal following in nearly every place they’ve played. Their live show is a foot stompin’ and hands wavin’ kind of time with a collective feeling of camaraderie among those present. For those who have seen them perform, there is intense excitement about what is to come for the Wild Horses.

"In 2022, as they were fresh onto the scene of rural Minnesota, their first ticketed show sold out a 700-seat theater. Since then, they have shared the stage with bands like Wilco, Shovels & Rope, Langhorne Slim, Dead Man Winter (Dave Simonett), Charlie Parr, The Lowest Pair, Horseshoes and Handgrenades among many others. In May of 2024, Wild Horses was added as opening support for Willie Nelson on three dates in Minnesota.

"The rootsy Americana rock band delivers music that has meaning, depth and ties to the human connection. Featuring band members from very different musical backgrounds, they have landed on a sound that incorporates heartbreaking vocals, standout harmonies between Jed and Ariana, driving beats and epic jams. Wild Horses taps into their rural American roots with music that sends reverbs down your spine. At the core, Wild Horses are a band whose mission is to improve the human experience through a shared love of music."

Wild Horses plays their Davenport engagement on February 12 with an opening set by Marques Morel, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.