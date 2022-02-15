15 Feb 2022

Wilderado, February 28

By Reader Staff

Wilderado at the Raccoon Motel -- February 28 (photo by Grant Spanier).

Monday, February 28, 8 p.m.

The Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Performing locally in support of their self-titled 2021 debut album, a recording Atwood magazine praised as “an album of many tastes all bundled into an impressively cohesive and consistently engaging set,” the artists of Wilderado play Davenport's Raccoon Motel on February 28, with The Guardian raving of their first LP that "each and every one of these 10 songs brings on an otherworldly sensation that is a surprising combination of danceable, heartfelt, laid back, and goosebump-raising.”

An indie-folk band based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wilderado is currently composed of co-founders Max Rainer and Tyler Wimpee (both on guitar), Justin Kila (drums), and Colton Dearing (bass), and was created after Rainer and Wimpee met through mutual friends in college and started writing songs together in their fifth year. First signed to Iamsound Records and now associated with Bright Antenna Records, the band released their first EP Misty Shrub in the summer of 2016, and followed it that same year with the EP Latigo, which amassed more than 18 million streams on Spotify. Performing in support of both EPs, Wilderado spent the next year touring with acts such as Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lindsey Buckingham, and Judah & the Lion, and consequently spent much of 2017 releasing a series of singles to similar success.

Produced by Phil Ek of Fleet Foxes and Father John Misty, Wilderado's third EP Favors debuted in 2018 and was later released in an acoustic version. Wilderado continued to tour on both nationally and internationally, returning in 2019 with the single "Surefire" that was inspired by the Tabitha King poem “A Gradual Canticle for Augustine” and was named one of the "5 Songs You Need to Hear Right Now" by Sirius XM's Spectrum. Three additional singles arrived in 2020 in the forms of "Take Some Time," "Revenant," and "CFS," and last year, the group released "Mr. Major," the first single from their eponymous full-length debut that debuted in October. Like the band's previous releases, Wilderado was an immediate critical hit, with American Songwriter praising its “sound that finds a fine fit that’s well within the realms of today’s current musical template,” as well as the musicians' “use of sonic suggestion and the ability to build melodies that culminate with triumphant tones.” American Songwriter also labeled Wilderado “a force to be reckoned with,” while the San Francisco Chronicle praised the musicians' “life-affirming vibrancy” and Lightning 100 deeming them “destined for success.”

Wilderado plays their Davenport engagement on February 28 with an opening set by Whitehall, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #993 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 