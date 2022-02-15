Wilderado, February 28

Monday, February 28, 8 p.m.

The Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Performing locally in support of their self-titled 2021 debut album, a recording Atwood magazine praised as “an album of many tastes all bundled into an impressively cohesive and consistently engaging set,” the artists of Wilderado play Davenport's Raccoon Motel on February 28, with The Guardian raving of their first LP that "each and every one of these 10 songs brings on an otherworldly sensation that is a surprising combination of danceable, heartfelt, laid back, and goosebump-raising.”

An indie-folk band based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wilderado is currently composed of co-founders Max Rainer and Tyler Wimpee (both on guitar), Justin Kila (drums), and Colton Dearing (bass), and was created after Rainer and Wimpee met through mutual friends in college and started writing songs together in their fifth year. First signed to Iamsound Records and now associated with Bright Antenna Records, the band released their first EP Misty Shrub in the summer of 2016, and followed it that same year with the EP Latigo, which amassed more than 18 million streams on Spotify. Performing in support of both EPs, Wilderado spent the next year touring with acts such as Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lindsey Buckingham, and Judah & the Lion, and consequently spent much of 2017 releasing a series of singles to similar success.

Produced by Phil Ek of Fleet Foxes and Father John Misty, Wilderado's third EP Favors debuted in 2018 and was later released in an acoustic version. Wilderado continued to tour on both nationally and internationally, returning in 2019 with the single "Surefire" that was inspired by the Tabitha King poem “A Gradual Canticle for Augustine” and was named one of the "5 Songs You Need to Hear Right Now" by Sirius XM's Spectrum. Three additional singles arrived in 2020 in the forms of "Take Some Time," "Revenant," and "CFS," and last year, the group released "Mr. Major," the first single from their eponymous full-length debut that debuted in October. Like the band's previous releases, Wilderado was an immediate critical hit, with American Songwriter praising its “sound that finds a fine fit that’s well within the realms of today’s current musical template,” as well as the musicians' “use of sonic suggestion and the ability to build melodies that culminate with triumphant tones.” American Songwriter also labeled Wilderado “a force to be reckoned with,” while the San Francisco Chronicle praised the musicians' “life-affirming vibrancy” and Lightning 100 deeming them “destined for success.”

Wilderado plays their Davenport engagement on February 28 with an opening set by Whitehall, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.