Winona Fighter, July 14

Sunday, July 14, 3 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Delivering what No Country for New Nashville deems "a fiery, road-worn live show and a sound that fuses no-frills, hard-hitting pop punk with grungy, hook-laden alt-rock," Nashville's punk and alt-rock ensemble Winona Fighter headlines a July 14 afternoon concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with NCfNN adding, "We haven’t been as excited about a new group like Winona Fighter in a long time."

As described at WinonaFighter.com, the touring outfit is dedicated to "breathing new life into the resurging punk scene. Recently signed to Rise Records, they are on a mission to create punk music that is accessible and accepting to all music lovers willing to listen. This mission statement is perfectly exemplified by latest single 'I’m in the Market to Please No One,' a sonic kick in the face with an earworm chorus and empowered lyrical content and delivery.

"Coco’s (front-woman of Winona Fighter) introduction to the Boston punk rock scene at an early age was the catalyst influence for her current sound and stage presence. Moving to Nashville gave her a task to expose all music lovers to the power of thrashable tunes. After recruiting lead guitarist Dan Fuson, they set off to do justice to the scene Coco had left behind. Eventually the two of them added Austin Luther (bass/producer) to the family.

"The release of 'I’m in the Market to Please No One' saw the band deliver their first proper music video. The song also received major support from DSPs including placements with covers on All New Punk and New Noise playlists plus numerous more on Spotify, who have already supported the band as part of their ‘Fresh Finds’ playlist. Apple included the band on their ‘New In Rock’ playlist, while Tidal has included them in their Tidal Rising initiative as well as playlisting.

"The band is recognized as an energized powerhouse during their live performances. Their shows are a space where all bullshit and ego is left at the door – everyone is welcome, equal and needs to get on their f---ing feet. 2023 included touring with Incubus, Taking Back Sunday, and The Offspring in addition to playing multiple sets at Bonnaroo. They’re not slowing down in 2024, having already put in a 10 show stint at SXSW and currently out touring the U.S. with Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep. Later this year, the band will hit festival stages once again for Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock Festival."

Winona Fighter plays their Davenport headlining engagement on July 14 with additional sets by the courts and Carrellee, admission to the 3 p.m. concert is $23.81, and the afternoon event will be followed by a separate 7 p.m. concert with Graham Hunt ($15.88 admission). For tickets, visit TheRaccoonMotel.com.