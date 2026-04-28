Winterland, May 9

Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Performing their celebration of one of the most revered and iconic rock bands in American history, the Redstone Room's May 9 concert featuring Winterland will find their artists paying exhilarating tribute to the musicians of the Grateful Dead, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees included among Rolling Stone's ranking of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time."

An Iowa City-based outfit that specializes in the Grateful Dead’s catalog and sound from 1969 through the late 1970s, Winterland, as stated at SummerOfTheArts,org, "pulls you back in time to a place where the Dead’s rhythm and blues, folk and country roots were still deeply embedded in their music even as they explored the wild and experimental outer reaches of psychedelic rock. More importantly, though, Winterland channels the music of the Grateful Dead with uncanny authenticity, a sublime fidelity to the Dead’s musicianship, tonality and, in particular, emotional relationship with the audience. Walk into any given Winterland show and witness firsthand: every face is radiant, reflecting the elation of sharing – with the band and with each other – the pure, innovative, beautifully complex music of the Dead. This interconnectedness, which breaks down the barriers between people and music and allows everyone to become collaborators in an elusive web of fleeting, living art, represents an essential unity of musical experience. In other words, what Winterland has attained has proven to be a microcosm of the feat that the Grateful Dead of the late ‘60s to the late ‘70s achieved and escalated to a full-fledged cultural phenomenon. It is a thing of subtle and wily magic, not to be missed.”

Despite having only one Top-40 single in their 30-year career, 1987's "Touch of Grey," the Grateful Dead remained among the highest-grossing American touring acts for decades. They gained a committed fanbase by word of mouth and through the free exchange of their live recordings, encouraged by the band's allowance of taping. In 2024, they broke the record for most Top-40 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Rolling Stone ranked the group number 57 on its 2011 list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time," and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. A recording of their May 8, 1977 performance at Cornell University's Barton Hall was also added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2012 for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," and in 2024, the four living core members (Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart) were recognized as part of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Winterland headlines their Redstone Room engagement on May 9, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.