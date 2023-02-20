Wishbone Ash, March 7

Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Composed of bass player Bob Skeat, guitarist Mark Abrahams, drummer Mike Trescott, and guitarist Andy Powell, the latter of whom began recording with the group more than 50 years ago, a legendary rock outfit plays Davenport's Redstone Room in the venue's March 7 concert with Wishbone Ash, the band's Live Dates Live tour celebrating the iconic recording that reviewers have consistently listed among the finest live-rock albums of all time.

A British band that achieved staggering success in the early and mid-1970s, Wishbone Ash's most popular albums include its 1970 self-titled debut, 1971's Pilgrimage, 1972's Argus, 1973's Wishbone Four, 1974's There's the Rub, and 1976's New England. From the start, Wishbone Ash was noted for its extensive use of the harmony twin lead guitar format that had been attracting electric-blues bands since the mid-1960s. The band's contributions to this style helped Powell and former bandmate Ted Turner to be voted two of the “10 Most Important Guitarists in Rock History” by Traffic magazine in 1989, as well as appear in Rolling Stone's ranking of the “Top 20 Guitarists of All Time.” In 1972, Melody Maker magazine also described Powell and Turner as “the most interesting two-guitar team since the days when (Jeff) Beck and (Jimmy) Page graced The Yardbirds,” and Wishbone Ash has been cited as an influence on Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris, as well as Thin Lizzy and other dual-guitar bands.

Formed in Torquay, Devon, in 1969 out of the ashes of rock trio The Empty Vessels, the original Wishbone Ash line-up was founded by bass guitarist Martin Turner and drummer Steve Upton, with Powell and Ted Turner coming aboard prior to the outfit's first professional breakout, performing an opening set for Deep Purple in 1970. By 1973, the group was a concert and festival headliner in England, with Argus a number-three smash on Billboard's U.K. Albums Chart. And over the years since, Wishbone Ash has amassed a remarkable discography, boasting 20 singles, 12 live albums, 10 compilation albums, and 25 studio albums, the most recent being 2020' Coat of Arms. According to Metal Temple, the group's latest recording is "an album that is filled with their best classic features," while The Rock Pit raved that Coat of Arms' 11 tracks are "all very pleasingly cool."

Fifty years ago, however, as the first live album released by the band, Live Dates featured selections from Wishbone Ash’s first four albums performed in concert during the summer of 1973. The recording includes the cream of the early Wishbone Ash crop: "King Will Come," "Warrior," "Throw Down the Sword," "Rock ’N’ Roll Widow," "Ballad of the Beacon," "Baby What You Want Me to Do," "Pilgrim," "Blowin’ Free," "Jailbait," "Lady Whiskey," and "Phoenix." To celebrate the album's 50th anniversary, Live Dates was re-recorded in its entirety at Daryl Hall’s venue, Daryl’s House Club, in Pawling, New York on July 22, 2022.

Wishbone Ash plays the Redstone Room at 7:30 p.m. on March 7, admission is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting CommonChordQC.org.