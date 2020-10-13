WVIK/QCSO Signature Series I: “Naha Plays Beethoven,” October 23

Friday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Continuing the group's season-long celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra teams up with WVIK Public Radio to present their first Signature Series event of 2020-21: Naha Plays Beethoven, an October 23 evening at Davenport's Figge Art Museum showcasing the talents of QCSO Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz and pianist Marian Lee.

Canadian violinist Greenholtz was born in Kyoto, Japan, where she began her musical studies at age three. Since her solo debut at 14, concerto appearances include engagements with the Vancouver, Madison, Quad City, Burnaby, Kelowna, and National Repertory Orchestras in works ranging from Bach to Stravinsky. She has also has participated in prominent music festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe, including at Maine's Kneisel Hall, New Mexico's Taos, Italy's Spoleto, Switzerland's Lucerne, and the New York String Orchestra Seminar at Carnegie Hall. Greenholtz has also had an active career as an orchestra musician. In addition to her duties as Concertmaster of both the QCSO and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, her performance highlights include guest concertmaster appearances with the Oregon Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic, National Ballet of Canada, Omaha Symphony, and Memphis Symphony, among many others.

An Assistant Professor of Piano at St. Ambrose University who received her Doctor of Musical Arts at Baltimore's Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, Lee made her New York debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall as the 1995 winner of the Artist International Award. She went on to serve as a soloist and chamber performer in Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, as well as in major cities throughout the United States. Lee has made numerous appearances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and performed an exclusive recital in the Hermitage Theater at the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, and also played piano in a nationally televised broadcast from Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow. Additionally, Lee helped develop Moscow Nights, a first-time collaboration between the music and Russian-language departments at the University of Delaware, and served as president of the Delaware Music Teachers Association.

Despite the event's title, Naha Plays Beethoven will find violinist Greenholtz and pianist Lee performing from the repertoires of other composers, as well. The evening begins with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musically rich Sonata in G Major, and is followed by Franz Schubert's spirited and lyrical Grand Duo, Op. 574. The program's second half starts with Jesse Jones' Scherzo (After Beethoven), a work inspired by the rapid-paced aspects of Ludwig van's compositions. And Beethoven himself is represented in the performance's closer: the composer's mysterious and passionate Sonata No. 7 in C Minor.

Naha Plays Beethoven takes place at 7:30 p.m. on October 23, admission is $10-25, social-distancing measures are in place, and face masks are required. For more information and tickets, contact the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at (563)322-7276 or visit QCSO.org.