WVIK/QCSO Signature Series II: “German Giants,” February 23

Saturday, February 23, 7:30 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Masterpieces by a trio of timeless composers – Brahms, Beethoven, and Schumann – will be celebrated in Augustana College's February 23 concert event German Giants, the second WVIK/QCSO Signature Series event in the radio station's and Quad City Symphony Orchestra's 2019 season, and a musical testament to the skills of Marian Lee on piano and Naha Greenholtz on violin.

An Assistant Professor of Piano at St. Ambrose University who received her Doctor of Musical Arts at Baltimore's Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, Lee made her New York debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall as the 1995 winner of the Artist International Award. She went on to serve as a soloist and chamber performer in Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, as well as in major cities throughout the United States. Lee has made numerous appearances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and performed an exclusive recital in the Hermitage Theater at the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russian, and also played piano in a nationally televised broadcast from Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow. Additionally, Lee helped develop Moscow Nights, a first-time collaboration between the music and Russian-language departments at the University of Delaware, and served as president of the Delaware Music Teachers Association.

Canadian violinist Greenholtz was born in Kyoto, Japan, where she began her musical studies at age three. Since her solo debut at 14, concerto appearances include engagements with the Vancouver, Madison, Burnaby, Kelowna, and National Repertory Orchestras in works ranging from Bach to Stravinsky. She has also has participated in prominent music festivals throughout the United States and Europe, including at Maine's Kneisel Hall, New Mexico's Taos, Italy's Spoleto, Switzerland's Lucerne, and the New York String Orchestra Seminar at Carnegie Hall. Greenholtz has also had an active career as an orchestra musician. In addition to her duties as Concertmaster of both the QCSO and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, her performance highlights include guest concertmaster appearances with the Oregon Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic, National Ballet of Canada, Omaha Symphony, and Memphis Symphony, among many others.

This second WVIK/QCSO Signature Series concert of the year boasts a repertoire featuring Ludwig van Beethoven's “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 5 in F major Spring, Op. 24,” Clara Schumann's “Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22,” and Johannes Brahms' “Scherzo from F-A-E Sonata for Violin and Piano in C minor” and “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in A Major, Op. 100.”

The performance will be held at Augustana's Centennial Hall at 7:30 p.m. on February 23, admission is $10-25, and more information and tickets are available by contacting the Quad City Symphony Orchestra office at (563)322-7276 or QCSO.org, or the Augustana College ticket office at (309)794-7306 or Augustana.edu/tickets.