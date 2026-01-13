Xolex, January 23

Friday, January 23, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by IndiePulse Music Magazine for a repertoire that's "hard-hitting while remaining airy and light on its musical feet," the Iowa-born and Nashville-based Xolex (pronounced "X O Lex") headlines a January 23 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Iowa PBS stating that the artist "mixes pop sensibilities, soulful lyrics, and a bit of rock 'n roll behind songs that pull from personal experience to explore universal themes."

As stated at her Xolex-Official.com site: “Born and raised in the small town of Charlon, Iowa, Xolex is a bold, sassy, and unapologetically real voice in today's country/pop scene. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, she's quickly carving out her place as a rising artist whose sound blends raw storytelling with infectious hooks and undeniable stage presence.

“Xolex has already shared the stage with Hudson Westbrook. Will be opening for Colt Ford, is looking forward to opening two-nights, on a two-city run with Ty6ler Hubbard, and has another show with Blake Whiten all in September. In November, she'll join Iowa favorites The Pork Tornadoes, further cementing her reputation as an artist on the rise.

“Her artistry is shaped by a unique set of influences: she admires Hardy for his fearless songwriting, draws inspiration from Chris Stapleton's soulful delivery, and channels the electric energy of Michael Jackson on the stage. Rihanna and Tate McRae stand as icons in her eyes, while she also finds inspiration in rising voices like Laci Kaye Booth.

“Xolex delivers musical that is cold and empowering, yet grounded in her small-town roots. Her lyrics are raw and unfiltered (she doesn't sugarcoat). Instead, she leans into real stories that connect deeply with her fans.

“On stage, Xolex embodies a sexy, sassy, and confident energy, but behind the spotlight, she carries a kind and caring heart that fans instantly recognize. For Xolex, songwriting isn't just a craft, it's her passion, and the stories she tells are both personal and universal. With big goals ahead, Xolex is determined to keep growing her career, connecting with fans across the country, and building a lasting presence in country music … one powerful show at a time.”

Xolex headlines her Davenport engagement on January 23 with an additional set by Liv McNair, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.