Yea Big/Dann/Nakarani Trio and Ishmael Ali, May 2

Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With a number of lauded independent musicians performing one special concert event on May 2, Rock Island's Rozz-Tox venue and OUTLETProgramme will treat music lovers to outstanding instrumentals and vocals in the Saturday-evening pairing of the Yea Big/Dann/Nakarani Trio and Ishmael Ali, the latter performing as a duo with Bill Harris.

The trio of Yea Big (YB), Jon Byler Dann, and Nakatani (winds, double bass, and percussion, respectively) first performed together a couple years back when YB booked the Nakatani Gong Orchestra (which YB and Dann both performed in) and arranged with Nakatani for the trio to open the concert. YB and Nakatani had met and played together the previous year as part of YB's improvised music series in Bloomington, IL. The night they first performed together, the trio resonated and made plans to do it again. On Nakatani's subsequent tour, the trio not only performed together again, but also set aside a day for a recording session. The results of that session can be heard on their newly released CD, To Lower the Fever of Feeling, out now on Yea Big's new label, Black Flag Bonsai Club. This Spring, Nakatani's nationwide tour will find the trio performing together at four Illinois dates.

Ishmael Ali’s debut solo album, Burn the Plastic, Sell the Copper features a remarkable crew of distinguished Chicagoans in various configurations in addition to solo performances interspersed throughout. The record on the whole highlights a wide array of Ali's unique language and propensity for collaboration, taking the listener through an eclectic but cohesive mix of music. Raw solo cello explorations, intimate duo improvisations, interactive electronics, rhythmic grooves, and singable (and sung!) melodies populate the record like characters whose voices interact, whose stories unfold over time. It is as though there is a palpable sense of community, not just among the players, but among the songs-as-characters.

Ishmael Ali and Bill Harris will play an amalgamation of music celebrating Ali's solo release Burn the Plastic, Sell the Copper. The duo will shift through different modes, incorporating acoustic improvisations, poetry, electronics, and singable tunes.

The Yea Big/Dann/Nakatani Trio, Ishmael Ali, and Bill Harris will perform in Rock Island on May 2, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.