Yelawolf, January 10

Friday, January 10, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Revered for such Billboard smashes as Radioactive, Love Story, and the platinum-selling single “Till It's Gone,” hip-hop, rap, and Southern-rock artist Yelawolf headlines a January 10 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the musician's discography including eight studio albums, five collaborative albums, six mixtapes, nine EPs, 50 singles, and 82 music videos over less than two decades.

Born Michael Wayne Atha in Gadsden, Alabama, in 1979, Yelawolf, as stated at AllMusic.com, "made his full-length album debut with the independent release Creekwater (2005). He subsequently made the jump to Sony BMG for the release of a promotional single 'Kickin'' (2007). Disillusioned with life on a major label, he returned to the underground rap scene. Newly inspired, he worked to build an audience for himself via MySpace and mixtapes. In 2010, an appearance on Bizarre's album Friday Night at St Andrews became an early sign that the rapper was aligning himself with Eminem's Shady label and its family of artists. His signing to the label was announced in 2011, and by the end of the year his official debut, Radioactive, had landed. Guest shots came from Eminem, Kid Rock, Lil Jon, and Gangsta Boo, while names like Diplo, Jim Jonsin, and the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League handled production.

"A year later, he partnered with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for the rap-rock EP Psycho White. A 2013 tour with Hopsin previewed his album Love Story, but with Shady celebrating its 15th anniversary and Yelawolf going on tour with DJ Paul, it took until 2015 for the record to see release. The album featured production by Eminem and a guest appearance by the rapper on 'Best Friend.' In addition to touring, Yelawolf followed Love Story with the release of a series of singles. Reuniting with Travis Barker, 'Out of Control' was the first to arrive, followed by 'Daylight,' 'Shadows,' and 'Row Your Boat.' In 2017, he issued the single 'Punk' featuring Barker and rapper Juicy J. That track would feature on the rapper's third major-label release, Trial by Fire, which arrived in late 2017. Also appearing on the album were Joshua Hedley, Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Bones Owens, and Wynonna Judd.

"After hinting at its release for some time, Yelawolf revealed that Trunk Muzik III – a sequel to his two previous Trunk Muzik mixtapes – would serve as his fifth proper album as well as his final release for the Shady Records imprint. Featuring guest appearances by Machine Gun Kelly, Rittz, and many others, Trunk Muzik III was released in March 2019. Later that year, he issued his sixth studio effort, Ghetto Cowboy, via his own independent label, Slumerican. In 2021, Yelawolf went through a period of extreme output, releasing five new projects between February and April of that year. This creative rush began with Yelawolf Blacksheep, a collaborative mixtape with rapper Caskey, and continued with Turquoise Tornado (made with Riff Raff), the Slumafia EP (with DJ Paul), the Mile Zero mixtape (with DJ Muggs), and finally his seventh studio album Mud Mouth. In 2022, he kept his collaborative streak going with the release of Sometimes Y, a country-rock album made with Shooter Jennings."

Yelawolf brings his 2025 tour to Davenport on January 10, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $39-90, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.