youbet, May 23

Friday, May 23, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Radio Free Brooklyn praising the artist's 2024 album Way to Be for music that's "as strange as it is familiar" and "as dark as it is playful," Nick Llobet's indie-rock outfit youbet headlines a May 23 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Femmusic Magazine adding that last year's release is "filled with playful, kinetic arrangements" and "a bridge into the entrancing world of youbet."

As stated at AllMusic.com, and with the independent ensemble completed by Micah Prussack and Jojo Quinn, "youbet is the project of Brooklyn-based musician Nick Llobet, whose tactile, lo-fi indie rock blooms with anxious energy, wit, emotion, and themes of self-discovery. They made their debut in 2020 with the charmingly offbeat Compare & Despair, then moved to the Hardly Art label for their 2024 follow-up, Way to Be.

"Llobet moved from their hometown of Davie, Florida to New York in the late 2010s, seeking greater creative opportunities and an artistic breakthrough. It took a while, but they navigated through periods of despair and self-doubt and found their way into a songwriting group that was running a song-a-week challenge. Inspired by a chance meeting with Patti Smith and the support of the songwriting group, Llobet soon flourished as a writer, quickly building an imaginative and personal catalog of songs. They fell in with a crew of veteran artists (Julian Fader, Katie Von Schleicher, Adam Brisbin) who helped produce their debut album.

"The vibrant Compare & Despair was released under the name youbet in January 2020 by Brooklyn's Ba Da Bing Records. By the time of its release, Llobet had already launched a second songwriting challenge of their own that yielded an entirely new batch of songs. Over the next few years, they honed this material, slowly assembling an album that touched on dysfunctional relationships, addictive personalities, queerness, and other aspects of their journey. After signing with the Sub Pop offshoot Hardly Art, Youbet released their sophomore album, Way to Be, in May 2024."

youbet headlines their Davenport engagement on May 23 with an additional set by Moontype, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.