Yogev Shetrit Trio, June 30

Sunday, June 30, 5 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

For its concert event at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on June 30, Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series will deliver (on the fifth Sunday of the month) a rich Andalusian-jazz feel in a concert with the acclaimed Yogev Shetrit Trio, an ensemble boasting the collective talents of Moshe Elmakias on piano, Noam Tanzer on bass, and the bandleader/composer himself on drums.

An international composer and drummer born in 1978, Shetrit earned his BA in Musicology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and was the founder and member of the globally famous worldwide Coolooloosh band. Shetrit has performed with notable artists including Chuchito Valdez, Tia Fuller, Arnie Lawrence, Paulo Morello, and Kevin Mahogany, and created his trio in 2016 in order to play his original compositions. He recorded as a bandleader and composer his first studio album New Path, and since then, the Yogev Shetrit Trio has performed, in more than 30 countries, at some of the largest festivals and venues worldwide, including the International Panama Jazz Festival, and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

In addition, Shetrit has released two studio albums and one live album following his success with New Path, the artist's repertoire containing original compositions that elegantly fuse traditional North African music, Gnawa, and Andalusian music from his Moroccan heritage, along with contemporary Jazz and Mediterranean music. Shetrit has performed and led workshops worldwide in numerous jazz festivals and venues, among them: Casa del Jazz in Italy; the Iowa City Jazz Festival; the Lubliner Jewish Fest; the 10th Bogotá International Festival of Sacred Music; and the 15th Book and Culture Festival in Medellín, Colombia. The artist studied at the Drummer’s Collective in New York City and received a full scholarship for studies at the Rimon school of Jazz and contemporary music from 2006 to 2007. Shetrit has also been active as a music educator for more than 25 years, and plays at various worldwide projects on a regular basis.

The Yogev Shetrit Trio will perform in Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on June 30, and admission to the 5 p.m. concert is $20 for adults and free for children, K-12 students, and college students (the latter with ID required). For more information and reservations, call (309)373-0790 and visit Polyrhythms.org.