The Zac Brown Band, July 6

Sunday, July 6, 5:45 p.m.

TPC at Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis IL

Multi-platinum-selling artists with three chart-topping albums to their credit, the country and Southern-rock sensations of the Zac Brown Band play a July 6 engagement in the 2025 John Deere Classic's "Concerts on the Course" series, treating fans to a repertoire that has thus far resulted in nine Grammy Award nominations, three wins, and more than a dozen number-one hits on the Billboard charts.

Having started playing local gigs while still in high school, Atlanta native Brown formed his first iteration of the Zac Brown Band in 2002, and created his own record label Southern Ground the following year. Three years after the band's self-released first album Home Grown in 2005, the musicians made their major-label debut in 2008 with The Foundation, a work whose single “Chicken Fried” – originally recorded for Home Grown in 2003 – hit number one on Billboard's country charts. Eventually emerging as a 6x-platinum smash with sales of more than five million, the song made the Zac Brown Band the first country ensemble to top the charts with a debut single since Heartland's “I Loved Her First” in 2006, and The Foundation inspired another pair of chart-toppers in “Toes” and “Highway 20 Ride,” with “Whatever It Is” reaching the number-two position. The Zac Brown Band consequently won the first of its three Grammys as Best New Artist for The Foundation, and after the album's follow-up You Get What You Give landed in 2010, the recording generated even more smash successes for the group, including number-one singles in “As She's Walking Away,” “Colder Weather,” “Knee Deep,” and “Keep Me in Mind.”

Since then, the Zac Brown Band's found four additional albums – 2012's Uncaged (the Grammy winner for Best Country Album), 2015's Jekyll + Hyde, 2017's Welcome Home, and this 2019's The Owl – all peaking at the top position on Billboard's country chart, with the outfit scoring number-one hits in such singles as “Goodbye in Her Eyes,” “Sweet Annie,” “Homegrown,” “Loving You Easy,” and “Beautiful Drug.” With their repertoire including the 2021 Billboard smash The Comeback, the band has found 14 of its singles topping Billboard's Hot Country Songs of Country Airplay charts, and has earned nearly five dozen nominations from the Grammys, Academy of Country Music, American Music Awards, Country Music Association, and other awards bodies. Brown and his musicians have also collaborated with scores of hugely popular artists, among them Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Kid Rock, and Chris Cornell.

The Zac Brown Band performs their July 6 "Concerts on the Course" set at Silvis' TPC at Deere Run at 5:45 p.m., and patrons must have purchased a Sunday ticket or use their FLEX ticket for admission to the show. For more information and tickets on this year's John Deere Classic and the Zac Brown Band concert, visit JohnDeereClassic.com.