Zach Williams, April 28

Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A two-time Granny Award winner whose additional accolades include a half-dozen Billboard music Award nominations and a trio of GMA Dove Awards, contemporary Christian rocker Zach Williams brings his eagerly awaited "A Hundred Highways Tour" to Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 28, the artist's chart-topping hits including "Chain Breaker," "Less Like Me," and last year's "Heart of God."

Having been born in Pensacola, Florida in 1978 and growing up in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Williams was the lead singer in Zach Williams & the Reformation, an American rock band formed in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 2007 by the group of Williams (acoustic guitar, harmonica and vocals), Red Dorton (bass guitar and vocals), Robby Rigsbee (slide guitar and rhythm guitar), Josh Copeland (lead guitar, rhythm guitar and vocals), and Evan Wilons (drums). The band took their name from the desire to reform or revitalize the southern rock sound, and its musicians released two independent albums: Electric Revival in 2009 and A Southern Offering in 2011. In 2012, Williams disbanded the Reformation due to his newfound Christian beliefs, and he and Rigsbee began playing music in their church. The musicians' church band the Brothers of Grace became Zach Williams & the Brothers of Grace, with Shaun Kirby (previously part of southern rock band Further Down) as their drummer, Bruce Ford on bass, and Kevin Rouse on keyboard. They independently released the EP Shine a Light in 2014.

Two years later, Williams signed to Provident Label Group - Essential Records as a solo artist, and after Zach Williams & the Reformation disbanded, e released his first solo single "Chain Breaker," which reached number one on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs Chart and the top 10 on Christian radio. Following the single's success, Williams released the five-song EP Chain Breaker with producers Jonathan Smith and Colby Wedgeworth, and in December of 2016, Williams digitally released a full-length Chain Breaker album. In October of 2019, Williams released his second album, Rescue Story, which included the single, "There Was Jesus" with Dolly Parton, the musician's third album A Hundred Highways following it last September. To date, 10 of Williams' single have made the top 10 of various Billboard charts, with "Chain Breaker," "Old Church Choir," "Fear Is a Liar," and "There Was Jesus" all platinum-certified.

Zach Williams brings his "A Hundred Highways Tour" to Davenport on April 28 alongside special guests Blessing Offor, general admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $21-72.75, and $202.75 VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet with the artist, premium seating, a gift bag, and a full-course gourmet dinner prepared by professional Chef Paul Fields of Napa Valley, California. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 and visit AdlerTheatre.com.