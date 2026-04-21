21 Apr 2026

ZG Smith, May 4

By Reader Staff

ZG Smith at the Raccoon Motel -- May 4.

Monday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of new songs and his 2023 EP Nighttime Animal that NashvilleSCENE said "moves at a groovy, unhurried pace, giving it a kind of trippy, tropical-island vibe," singer/songwriter ZG Smith headlines a May 4 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Under the Radar adding that the EP's "warm guitar lines, subdued percussion, and dreamy vocals give it an alluring and effortless sheen."

As stated in his biography at ZGSmith.com: "The son of an English professor mother and a shipwreck diver/underwater archaeologist father, indie-folk singer-songwriter, artist, and Louisiana native ZG Smith has called Nashville home for a decade.

"Before moving to Tennessee, he spent his youth surfing, dialing in complex percussion routines on an award-winning high school drumline, experimenting with various elicit substances, and eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in Ethnomusicology, with a focus on Brazilian percussion, from UCLA.

"Since moving to Music City in his mid-twenties, he's racked up a formidable cache of musical successes including touring extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe; being frontman, primary songwriter, and founding member of Americana duo Smooth Hound Smith; and sharing stages with acts like The Chicks, Trombone Shorty, Collective Soul, and Devon Gilfillian.

"His poignant and ethereal debut solo EP, Nighttime Animal, was released in February of 2023 and has garnered airplay and attention from musical curators and press outlets alike, not the least of which include Minneapolis’ The Current, NPR’s World Cafe, Nashville’s Lightning 100, PopMatters, The Bluegrass Situation, NashvilleSCENE, Under the Radar, and more. He is currently touring selectively and working on new music."

ZG Smith headlines his Davenport engagement on May 4 with additional sets by special guests Moe Reen and Madison Hughes, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

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