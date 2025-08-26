Zoh Amba Sun Ensemble and Randall Hall, September 11

Thursday, September 11, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

An evening of arresting avant-garde compositions by artists both visiting and local is set for Rozz-Tox on September 11, the Rock Island venue and OUTLETProgramme presenting a shared bill with the touring artists of Zoh Amba Sun Ensemble and Rock Island's own Randall Hall.

Zoh Amba Sun Ensemble is the new project by Zoh Amba with pianist Lex Korten and percussionist Miguel Marcel Russell. The project was conceived through a commission from Roulette blending avant-garde, noise, and devotional hymns with a release June 2025 on the Norwegian label Smalltown Supersound. Zoh Amba is a composer, instrumentalist, and songwriter from East Tennessee living in New York city. She began her musical journey steeped in the musical traditions of the South and has taken it from coast to coast. Zoh released her first two records in 2022, her debut record O, Sun which was released on Tzadik, while second record Bhakti features Micah Thomas, and Tyshawn Sorey. She has collaborated with a variety of musicians such as Chris Corsano, Myriam Gendrom, Glen Hansard, Jim White, gabby fluke-mogul, William Parker, and Bill Orcutt. Amba has also performed at well respected venues and festivals such as ReWire (NL), BRDCST Festival (BE), Roulette (NY), Jazz En Agosto (Portugal), Saalfelden (AU), Big Ears (Knoxville) and Willisau Jazz. Today, Amba’s powerfully unique avant-garde music is full of folk melodies, mesmerizing refrains, and repeated incantations.

Saxophonist, composer and improvisor Randall Hall moves at the sonic limits of the instrument to delve into the mythic, the esoteric, and the apophatic. As a leading interpreter of contemporary music for saxophone, his performances of new compositions and improvisations feature his mastery of extended techniques and cutting-edge electronics. Innova Recordings describes his music as “high-octane, supercharged sax” while The Wire says he plays with “utter confidence,” “fire and teeth,” and “unexpectedly tough beauty."

This concert is supported by Quad City Arts, through the Arts Dollars re-granting program, supported by The Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, and the Quad Cities Community Foundation - Isabel Bloom Art Education Endowment, and is an OUTLETProgramme presentation, a nonprofit (501c3) arts & culture community interest project that focuses on presenting sound artists, djs, experimental, avant-garde, electronic, and international artists.

Zoh Amba Sun Ensemble and Randall Hall perform their Rock Island engagement on September 11, admission to the all-ages 8 p.m. show is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.