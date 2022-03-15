Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, March 24

Thursday, March 24, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With the Chicago Sun-Times lauding the rock ensemble as "the closest to the original of any tribute" act, the touring artists of Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience play a March 24 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, the musical veterans of more than 25 years described by the St. Petersburg Times as "the most exacting of the Zeppelin tribute bands in existence."

Composed of vocalist Matt Jernigan (who channels Robert Plant), guitarist John McDaniel (Jimmy Page), bassist/keyboardist Adam Sandling (John Paul Jones), and drummer Bevan Davies (John Bonham), Zoso formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating live Led Zeppelin show outside of the real thing. For Zoso's musicians, it’s much more than just being a tribute; it’s about touching a golden era in music, and each band member was carefully selected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of their Led Zeppelin counterparts. Over 18 successful years of touring, and as one of the longest-tenured Zeppelin tributes in existence, Zoso’s 2,400-plus live shows around the world – including slots at major festivals such as Bonnaroo and Rib America Fest – have established them as the most traveled and successful band in the market, leading the Los Angeles Times to hail the group as being "head and shoulders above all other Zeppelin tributes,"

Formed in London in 1968, and boasting a heavy, guitar-driven sound, Led Zeppelin is cited as one of the progenitors of hard rock and heavy metal, although their style drew from a variety of influences that included blues and folk music. Led Zeppelin has been credited as significantly impacting the nature of the music industry, particularly in the development of album-oriented rock and stadium rock. and is one of the best-selling music acts of all time, with the group's total record sales estimated to be between 200 to 300 million units worldwide. Led Zeppelin achieved eight consecutive number-one albums in the United Kingdom and six number-one albums on the U.S. Billboard 200, with five of their albums diamond-certified in the U.S. Rolling Stone described the quartet as "the heaviest band of all time," "the biggest band of the '70s", and "unquestionably one of the most enduring bands in rock history." Its musicians, meanwhile, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, with the museum's Led Zeppelin biography stating that the artists were as influential during the 1970s as the Beatles were during the 1960s.

Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience plays Davenport's Redstone Room on March 24, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.