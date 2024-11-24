Micky's Irish Pub Coming to Downtown Davenport, Iowa

DAVENPORT, IOWA | NOVEMBER 24, 2024 – Micky's Irish Pub, the iconic eatery and pub for generations of University of Iowa students, and Iowa Citians, founded in 1980 in downtown Iowa City, is opening its third location in Davenport. The second Micky's location was opened in North Liberty, Iowa in 2022. The new Micky's Irish Pub will be transforming what is now Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats in Downtown Davenport. The location at 429 E 3rd Street also houses Lopiez Pizza next door, and boasts an outdoor river view patio amidst a regulation pickle ball and sand volley ball court.

The new third Micky's is targeting mid January 2025 for its invitation-only soft opening, and public grand opening events. Opening a Micky's Irish Pub in the Quad Cities has been in motion since February 2024. Micky's owners David Stein and Aaron Jennings engaged Chris Barnard, Stein's uncle, and managing partner at Marigold Resources, to explore options in the Quad Cities for Micky's next expansion project. After exploring options near 53rd Street, north Brady Street and Davenport's East Village, the project made the most sense to land in Downtown Davenport, leveraging Ruby's location and facility assets. “When we trial ballooned the concept of a Micky's in Davenport with our network, the feedback was overwhelmingly supportive,” said Barnard. “There are more Quad Citians than one would think who make a trek to Iowa City four to twelve times a year just to get their Micky's fix. We are a little concerned that this Davenport location may impact Iowa City's bottom line.”

Jennings and Stein acquired the Downtown Iowa City based Micky's Irish Pub in 2013. When the two heard the cry for a Micky's in North Liberty, Iowa where so much new development had been occurring, in 2022, they opened the North Liberty location inside a former sports bar. The first expansion location was led by Iowa City native and Micky's Operations Director, Sarah Anderson who is also an owner-partner at the North Liberty and Davenport operations. Today, the North Liberty Micky's is 40% of the two locations' annual combined sales. "Micky's initial menu in Davenport will feature the popular classics like our Conglomeration sandwich, pork tenderloins, wings, burgers and of course our signature fries," said Anderson.

Micky's partner David Stein graduated from St. Ambrose University and Davenport is where he learned the food and beverage industry, managing regional full service corporately branded restaurants and doing sales for a locally owned wine and spirits distributor. “We were very fortunate that Ruby's owner Sid considered us for his exit plan," says Stein. "We share similar training and team building standards that are making this transition fun and exciting.” Aaron Jennings, who is an Iowa City native, cited Ruby's owner and creative force Sid Rognoni's vision and execution as foundational to Davenport Micky's future success. “Sid has a loyal and long term team, with a 'knock 'em out with service' and a consistent food taste and presentation focus that aligns really well with Micky's best practices,” says Jennings. “The outdoor seating features and programming Sid has engineered with volleyball and pickle ball are new frontiers for a Micky's Irish Pub experience.”

The bicycle shop at Ruby's is being reviewed by the Marigold Resources team for the optimal new location and retail storefront setup in Downtown Davenport, freeing up key floor space for what is expected to be even more traffic inside the pub. “Mark Hendricks is a Quad Cities bicycling treasure we are committed to supporting with this transition,” said Barnard. “Mark's mechanical experience is legendary, his long-term industry connections are deep, and he has figured out the e-bike space unlike anyone else we've encountered. We are excited to help Mark expand on what he has learned these last five years inside Ruby's.”

Micky's will continue the successful Spring-Fall volleyball and pickle ball leagues and is interviewing current staff members for potential re-hire in January. Anderson (who has also been coaching club volleyball for 12 years) said, "Our renovations will expand the bar's spirits offerings, accommodate private parties and business meetings, and even provide many of the craft Iowa beers customers enjoy inside on tap, outside on tap during volleyball and pickle ball leagues."

“We will be catering to the Hawkeye fans during game times,” says Jennings. “We can project games on a big screen on the patio and will be adding more screens inside." Live music concerts on the patio and guest appearances from Hawkeye athletic and academic alumni are also being planned. "New and old Micky's fans will have many reasons to enjoy the best rueben anywhere," said Stein. “We're going to maintain Sid's wood fired smoker for some of our meat based dishes, and are in negotiations about the Ruby's ranch dressing recipe.”

Ruby's last day of operations is scheduled to be Friday, November 29. Owner Sid Rognoni stated, "Micky's far reaching brand and their team's passion for this industry is a valuable asset to the Downtown Davenport scene. Their desire to meet our staff and give them future opportunities told me this is a perfect fit. Regulars, you are in good hands. I'll be in for the Conglomeration sandwich."

David Stein, mickysiacity@gmail.com

Chris Barnard, info@marigoldresources.com