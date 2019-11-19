19th Century Christmas, December 1

Sunday, December 1, noon – 5 p.m.

Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL

Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Avenue, Moline IL

An eagerly awaited holiday tradition, the Butterworth Center's and Deere-Wiman House's 19th Century Christmas returns to the Quad Cities on December 1 with its litany of seasonal treats including live music performances, interactive tours, make-and-take activities, the display of Charles Wiman's original 1933 Lionel Train set, and, of course, a visit from Santa.

At Moline's Butterworth Center, visitors are welcome to cookies and punch in the dining room along with self-guided interactive tours using the venue's tablets to learn about the house, its objects, and its inhabitants. A 10-minute film on preservation is available for viewing, and the afternoon will be filled with performances by gifted area musicians: the students of the Moline High School Chamber Orchestra (12:30 – 1:30 p.m.), the Rock Island High School Chanber Singers (1:30 – 2:30 p.m.), flutists Sarah Lisak and Emma Albers-Lopez (2:30 – 3 p.m. and 3:30 – 4 p.m.), Augustana College's Tuba/Euphonium Quartet (3 – 3:30 p.m.), and the Moline Boys Choir (4 – 4:30 p.m.)

Even more activities and entertainment will be on hand at the Deere-Wiman House. In addition to viewing Wiman's famed Lionel Train set, the venue will boast make-and-take crafts for children, free caricature drawings by Josh Wright, face-painting with Xochi Pannell, and the holiday treats of hot chocolate, spiced cider, and cookies. Live music is also on the Deere-Wiman House agenda, with scheduled performances by a slide trombone quartet (noon – 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 – 2 p.m.), guitarist Brandon Coppinger (12:45 – 1:15 p.m.), award-winning pianist Eric Newton (2 – 2:45 p.m.), the Moline Boys Choir (3 – 3:30 p.m.), and the Augustana College Euphonium Quartet (3:30 – 4 p.m.).

And in addition to these events, 19th Century Christmas attendees are encouraged to tour the former 1910 garage – remodeled in 2009 and now named the Butterworth Education Center – on the corner of 12th Avenue & Seventh Street. Here, guests can view videos on the life and legacy of John Deere and an exhibit celebrating the story of the Deere-Wiman House swimming pool. The main garage room also offers hot chocolate and spiced cider, as well as an exciting time for children who want to meet Santa Claus, with a free Christmas book given out to the first 400 to arrive! Kids can further enjoy their visit with activities and arts and crafts sponsored by WQPT Quad Cities Public Television.

19th Century Christmas begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. on December 1, admission is free, and more information on the seasonal event is available by calling (309)743-2700 or visiting ButterworthCenter.com.