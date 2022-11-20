20 Nov 2022

19th Century Christmas, December 4

By Reader Staff

19th Century Christmas at the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House -- December 4.

Sunday, December 4, noon – 5 p.m.

Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL

Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Avenue, Moline IL

For the first time since 2019, visitors can experience the wonders of a traditional Victorian holiday season in Moline's unique Deere-family homes through 19th Century Christmas, the Butterworth Center's and Deere-Wiman House's eagerly anticipated December 4 event boasting litany of yuletide treats including live music performances, interactive tours, make-and-take activities, refreshments, and, of course, a special visit by Santa Claus.

At the Butterworth Center, the 1892 home of Katherine and William Butterworth, guests are invited to enjoy cookies and punch, tour three floors decorated for the holidays, and enjoy singers and musicians from local high schools. The Butterworth Education Center, located on the corner of 12th Avenue and Seventh Street in Moline, will house tours of the Butterworths’ former garage, built in 1910, with kids invited to meet Santa Claus, who’ll pass out treats to all and free books to the first 400 youngsters to greet him. Visitors to the Education Center are also welcome to enjoy hot chocolate and spiced cider, as well as make a take-home craft sponsored by WQPT Quad Cities Public Television.

Taking place in the Deere-Wiman House, holiday revelers are invited to tour the 1872 home of Charles Deere and soak up the holiday sounds of accomplished pianist Asher Ciaccio and the Slide Trombone Quartet. And located directly east of the Deere-Wiman House, the accompanying Carriage House will host the seasonal sipping of hot chocolate, munching of Christmas cookies, and creations of holiday crafts, with families invited to participate in face painting by talented local artist Xochi Pannell and having their portraits done by expert caricature artist Josh Wright.

As always, history, education, and community service come together at the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, with these historic homes that once belonged to John Deere’s descendants now serving as community centers for numerous free, family-appropriate events. Among the annual events are community group meetings, concerts featuring a variety of musical genres, lectures by local and national experts, tours that highlight regional and Deere family history, day camps and educational programs for students, and community events that attract thousands each year.

19th Century Christmas begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. on December 1, admission is free, and more information on the return of this seasonal event is available by calling (309)743-2700 and visiting ButterworthCenter.com.

