19th Century Christmas, December 1

Sunday, December 1, noon – 5 p.m.

Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL

Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Avenue, Moline IL

In the eagerly awaited return of a seasonal Quad Cities tradition, visitors can experience the wonders of a classic Victorian holiday season in Moline's unique Deere-family homes through 19th Century Christmas, the Butterworth Center's and Deere-Wiman House's annually beloved December 1 event boasting litany of yuletide treats including live music performances, interactive tours, make-and-take activities, refreshments, and, of course, a special visit by Santa Claus.

At Moline's Butterworth Center, the 1892 home of Katherine and William Butterworth, 19th Century Christmas attendees can enjoy cookies and punch in the dining room all afternoon, and also view Partners in Preservation, a 10-minute film documenting the restoration of the Center's historic leaded window located in the lower level Oak Room. Three separate floors are open for tours, and among the day's musical performances are the Rock Island High School Chamber Singers from 1 to 2 p.m. and the Moline High School Chamber Orchestra from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

The Butterworth Education Center, at the corner of 12th Avenue and Seventh Street, will house tours of the the Butterworths’ former garage, built in 1910 and remodeled in 2009. The original squash court and servants’ quarters contrast the modern entry, meeting space, and projection room. While at the Center, children of all ages are invited to meet Santa Claus, who’ll pass out treats to all and free books to the first 400 youngsters. Guests are also invited to enjoy hot chocolate and spiced cider and make a take-home craft sponsored by WQPT Quad Cities Public Television.

With self-guided tours of the Deere-Wiman House, the 1872 home of John Deere's son Charles Deere, open all afternoon, the venue will also host a number of musical performances throughout 19th Century Christmas, including the Slide Trombone Quartet (noon to 12:45 p.m. and 2 to 2:45 p.m.) and guitarist Andy Klindt (1 to 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.). And at the Deere-Wiman Carriage House located to the east of the Deere-Wiman House, the afternoon's guests can sip hot chocolate, munch a Christmas cookie, and make a holiday craft, with face painting provided by the talented Xochi Pannell and portraits crafted by expert caricature artist Josh Wright.

History, education, and community service come together at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. These historic houses, once belonging to John Deere’s descendants, now serve as community centers for lots of free, family-appropriate events, including community-group meetings, concerts featuring a variety of musical genres, lectures by local and national experts, tours that highlight regional and Deere family history, day camps and educational programs for students, and community events that attract thousands each year. All events are funded by the William Butterworth Foundation, manager of both Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline.

19th Century Christmas begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. on December 1, admission is free, and more information on the return of this seasonal treat is available by calling (309)743-2700 and visiting ButterworthCenter.com.