Alternating Currents 2019: Special Events, August 22 through 25

Thursday, August 22, through Sunday, August 25

Downtown Davenport IA

Alternating Currents is an area celebration of the finest in art, music, comedy, and film. But from August 22 through 25, the weekend festival also has events scheduled in downtown Davenport that don't precisely fit into any of those four categories – including children's activities, sporting entertainments, forums, sales, and more.

At 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on August 24, River Center Greens (136 East Third Street) will host presentations with members of SCWPro and the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. For 15 years, SCWPro has entertained Quad Citians with hard-hitting, high-flying, family-friendly professional-wrestling action. And through body slams, suplexes, sleeper holds, and various other maneuvers, their performers craft intricate stories of good versus evil guaranteed to thrill wrestling fans of all ages. Just down the street, the Hotel Blackhawk (200 East Third Street) will host Over the Edge for Kids' Sake at 11 a.m. that Saturday – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something fun while raising important dollars in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters' one-to-one mentoring program. Participants who achieve a minimum fundraising goal will have the opportunity to literally go Over the Edge, rappelling down the side of the historic hotel's 11 stories.

Davenport's River Music Experience (129 Main Street) will, on August 23 and 24, offer a two-day “Ellis Kell's Birthday Bash” vinyl-record sale and musical swap meet in which multiple vendors will be selling vinyl albums, amps, instruments, and other musical wares, all while being serenaded by sets from local musicians and guest DJs that knew and loved Ellis. Sale hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and a portion of all proceeds will benefit the Karli Rose Kell Music Scholarship Fund, River Music Experience, and the Davenport Noon Optimists Club. The RME Courtyard, meanwhile, will host members of SCWPro and the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Taking place at Exit Realty Garage (221 East Second Street) at 10 p.m. on August 24, the Idea Factory’s After Dark Series presents an exploration of drag culture featuring a facilitated panel discussion with drag professionals, amateurs, and more, followed by a full drag performance. Gaudy outfits sparkling brightly under lights, outlandishly colored eyeliner wings, voluminous hair, and upbeat pop tracks are only a few of the images conjured when one thinks of drag performances. In reality, however, drag can be a vibrant expanse of performance types, with multitudes of participants that range in style, appearance, age, and background. An interactive Q&A will answer many of the questions you’ve been curious about but perhaps afraid to ask about the culture of drag.

Finally, the neighboring Great River Brewery (332 East Second Street), at 8 p.m. on August 23, will host Alternating Currents' only panel discussion about craft beer – an unabashed and candid conversation that will dive into all aspects of brewing, from perceptions of craft “elitism” to the impact of big beer companies buying up small brewers. Craft brewers have a community that is unlike many in the corporate world, because instead of competition, it is collaboration. Craft beer is still very much a “little guy” standing up to “the man” culture, and the Idea Factory Forum Series will present an interactive discussion with area brewers on the culture of craft, examining the unique way these businesses work with their competitors to grow the industry. Panelists include regional craft brewers, distillers, and mead makers – so get ready for a booze-filled interactive discussion.

For more information on additional events at this year's Alternating Currents festival, visit AlternatingCurrentsQC.com/funstuff.