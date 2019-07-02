Tuesday, July 16, through Saturday, July 20

Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline IL

Five days of outdoor fun will be on hand when East Moline's Rock Island Country Fairgrounds hosts the annual Rock Island County Fair July 16 through 20, offering patrons mornings, afternoons, and evenings filled with carnival rides, games, food vendors, animal shows, racing tournaments, and exciting events scheduled for the nights' grandstand entertainment.

With Tuesday's gates opening at 10 a.m., the July 16 schedule boasts horse, dairy, and poultry shows, houseplant and floral-arrangement judging in Davis Hall, the 3 and 6:30 p.m. Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West Shows, strolling entertainment with Magic Mike and Balloon Artist Stephanie, and fireworks set for 9 p.m. A morning 4-H Horse and Pony Show is scheduled for July 17 with supercross races held in the grandstand beginning at 7 p.m., while on July 18, the morning will feature swine, calf, and sheep shows, with the evening hours devoted the demolition-derby fun of the grandstand's Night of Destruction, with categories including Enduro, Pickup Truck, Minivan, and Compact.

On July 19, evening entertainment comes in the form of the 7 p.m. Diesel Drag & Pull, in which the fair's fastest, toughest, baddest trucks hit the grandstand track, wrapping up a day that also features a 9 a.m. 4-H Goat Show, a 2 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show, and a 6 p.m. Livestock Auction And on the last day of this year's Fair, highlights for July 20 include morning Junior Barrow and Junior Gilt shows, three final opportunities to catch the Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West Show, and fast-moving, day-ending excitement with the grandstand's climactic demolition derby.

General admission to the 2018 Rock Island County Fair is $1-5 daily (ages five and under free), with $5-10 admission to the evening grandstand attractions, $50 MegaBand admission offering unlimited rides of the week, and the $50 Action Pack including daily gate admission and admission to all grandstand events. For more information, call (309)796-1620 or visit RockIslandFair.org.