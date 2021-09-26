Gilda's Club Quad Cities' Diamonds & Divas, October 7

Thursday, October 7, 5:30 p.m.

Hotel Blackhawk, 200 East Third Street, Davenport IA

An annual, eagerly awaited fundraising event for Gilda's Club Quad Cities that gives ladies a night out to enjoy each other's company, bid on live and silent auction items, and generally let loose, this year's Diamonds & Divas event takes place at Davenport's Hotel Blackhawk on October 7, and will be highlighted by a performance with celebrated comedian – and former Quad Cities resident – Tammy Pescatelli.

Originally from Perry, Ohio, Pescatelli arrived in the Quad Cities in 1990 with plans to only stay for the summer before taking a fall internship in New York. Instead, she landed a job waitressing at local comedy club The Funny Bone, and was soon performing her burgeoning standup set for the Davenport venue on a regular basis. Over the five years Pescatelli eventually stayed in the area, she was also a headliner at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, appeared in the locally filmed horror comedy Beauty Queen Butcher, and co-hosted a morning show on the former WPXR-FM “Power” 98.9. After leaving the Quad Cities in 1995, Pescatelli embarked on a professional touring career as a standup performer, booking gigs in comedy clubs during 36 weeks of her first year on the road.

An acclaimed set at Montreal's Just for Laughs festival captured the attention of the Hollywood Reporter, which led to a spot on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno as well as numerous weekly appearances on the 2004 season of NBC's competition program Last Comic Standing, for which she was a finalist on the show's second and third seasons. In 2010, Pescatelli won Comedy Central's Standup Showdown, and the following year, she co-created, executive produced, wrote, and starred in the WE TV reality show A Standup Mother, which introduced viewers to Pescatelli's off-stage life as a mom, wife, and comedian. Her comedy special Finding the Funny was subsequently released on Netflix in 2013, and was selected among iTunes editors' "New and Noteworthy" selections, eventually hitting number three on the iTunes charts. Pescatelli's other credits include a starring role in the 2020 film That's Amore, an appearance on Tom Selleck's CBS drama Blue Bloods, and another album hit with 2019's #TBT: Throwback Tammy, which debuted a iTunes' number-two position. She also has a followup to Finding the Funny in the works, and lent her talents to Showtime's 2020 comedy hit More Funny Women of a Certain Age.

In addition to Pescatelli's performance, the 2021 Diamonds & Divas will boast heavy hors d'oeuvres, a signature cocktail, live and silent auctions, a diamond raffle courtesy of Revell Jewelers, pampering stations, appearances by the “Buff Boys,” and speaker Diane Koster, author of Lindsay's Legacy: A Mother's Memories. Admission is $60 per individual and $450 for a table of eight, with all funds raised at the 5:30 p.m. event on October 7 staying in the Quad Cities to fund psycho-social support and resources to people and families coping with cancer. For more information and tickets, call (563)326-7504 and visit GildasClubQC.org.