John Deere Classic, July 7 through 11

Wednesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 11

TPC at Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis IL

Designed to bring some serious swing into the summer, the John Deere Classic, from July 7 through 11, returns to Silvis' TPC at Deere Run after its forced cancellation in 2020, with this professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour an again-annual thrill for golf fans that concludes on the first day of the 2021 British Open.

The John Deere Classic began as the Quad Cities Open in 1971 and was first designated a “satellite event” on the PGA Tour. It became an official tour event in 1972, and from the event's inception in through 1974, it was played at Crow Valley Country Club in Davenport. It then moved to Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley Illinois from 1975 to 1999, with Johnny Carson's beloved Tonight Show sidekick Ed McMahon serving as tournament host from 1975 to 1979. Beginning in 2000, and except for last summer, the event has been held annually at the TPC at Deere Run.

In 2005 and 2006, the tournament generated more media coverage because of the sponsor's exemptions given to teenager Michelle Wie. In 2005, the tournament's storyline also revolved around Sean O'Hair, whose win qualified him to play in the British Open the following week and was a significant part of his PGA Tour Rookie of the Year season. The 2013 edition of the John Deere Classic saw Jordan Speith, two weeks shy of his 20th birthday, become the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since 1931. In order to help attract players who will compete in the following week's British Open, the John Deere Classic, since 2008, has also sponsored a charter flight that leaves the Quad Cities on Sunday night and arrives in Britain the next morning. The most recent John Deere Classic champion, Dylan Frittelli, shot a final-round 64 to finish the competition at 21 under par 263. He played the final 44 holes of the championship without a bogey, and had just one in 72 holes in competition.

This year's John Deere Classic kicks off its public events at TPC at Deere Run at 6:45 a.m. and noon on July 7, with scheduled events taking place through the tournament's 5:30 p.m. trophy presentation on July 11. Admission prices include $50-250 daily rates and complete-tour packages, with ages 15 and under free with a paid adult and July 7 “Military Appreciation Day” in which active military, retired military, and veterans (plus one guest) are admitted free. For more information and tickets, visit JohnDeereClassic.com.