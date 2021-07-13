Tuesday, July 20, through Saturday, July 24

Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline IL

Five days of outdoor fun will be on hand when East Moline's Rock Island Country Fairgrounds hosts the annual Rock Island County Fair July 20 through 24, offering patrons mornings, afternoons, and evenings filled with carnival rides, games, food vendors, animal shows, racing tournaments, 4-H events, and exciting happenings scheduled for the nights' grandstand entertainment.

With Tuesday's gates opening at 10 a.m., the July 20 schedule boasts horse, dairy, sheep, lamb, and poultry shows, houseplant and floral-arrangement judging in Davis Hall, the carnival officially opening at 4 p.m., a free 7 p.m. grandstand performance by the New Windsor Drill Team, and fireworks set for 9 p.m. A morning 4-H Horse and Pony Show is scheduled for July 21 with stock-car races hosted by Peterson Family Promotions held in the grandstand beginning at 7 p.m., while on July 22, the morning will feature calf, breeding beef, and steer shows, with the evening boasting a 7 p.m. truck and tractor pull presented by the Illini State Pullers

On July 23, evening entertainment comes in the form of the 7 p.m. motocross event hosted by WFO Promotions, wrapping up a day that also features an 8 a.m. swine show, a 9 a.m. heifer and market cattle show, a 10 a.m. horse show, a 2 p.m. rabbit show, and a 6 p.m. livestock auction for 4-H members. And on the last day of this year's Rock Island County Fair, highlights for July 24 include morning horse, Junior Barrow, and Junior Gilt shows, as well as fast-moving, day-ending excitement with the grandstand's climactic demolition derby presented by Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway.

General admission to the 2021 Rock Island County Fair is free until 8 p.m., after which tickets are $5 for adults, and $10 added admission to all of the evening grandstand attractions barring Tuesday's free performance by the New Windsor Drill Team. Ages 12 and under are free at all times. For more information, call (309)796-1620 or visit RockIslandFair.org.