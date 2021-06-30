2021 Walcott Truckers Jamboree, July 8 through 10

Thursday, July 8, through Saturday, July 10

Iowa 80 Truck Stop, 755 West Iowa 80 Road, Walcott IA

Making its eagerly awaited July 8 through 10 return after an unanticipated summer off, the 41st Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop will showcase exhibits, displays, games, cookouts, fireworks, local and national country musicians, and even a beauty contest for trucks in celebration of America's big rigs and those who drive them.

Headlining Thursday's festivities is a 7 p.m.concert with Casey Muessigmann, the country singer/songwriter who was coached by Blake Shelton on season three of NBC's singing competition The Voice. Since then, Muessigmann has focused his energy on writing and co-producing his newest album Between the Rows, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Granger Smith, Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Scotty McCreery, Jake Owen, Canaan Smith, Chris Cagle, and Florida Georgia Line. Thursday will also boast a 5 p.m. set of country and Southern rock with area favorite Dani Lynn Howe and her band, the Super Truck Beauty Contest Antique Truck Display opening at 10 a.m., the Iowa Pork Chop Cook-out starting at 11 a.m., and the Trucker Olympics from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, the 7 p.m. concert headliners for the Truckers Jamboree are country musicians of Lonestar, who have charted more than 20 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart, including nine that reached number one: "No News," "Come Cryin' to Me," "Amazed," "Smile," What About Now," "Tell Her," "I'm Already There," My Front Porch Looking In," and "Mr. Mom." Released in 1999, "Amazed" also charted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first country song to do so since "Islands in the Stream" in 1983. Saturday's live-music sets begin at 5 p.m. with a set by area favorites North of 40, with additional events including the 10:30 a.m. Trucker's Best Friend Pet Contest, a 2:30 p.m. 100th Birthday Party for the 1921 International Harvester, and a fireworks display beginning at dusk.

For the final day of the Truckers Jamboree, Saturday's concert headliners are the 1970s and '80s rockers of Mo's Garage performing at 1 p.m., and prior to the weekend's events ending at 5 p.m., the Super Truck Beauty Contest Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m., with the Antique Truck Plaque Presentation taking place at 4 p.m.

Each day of the 41st Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree will also boast games, antique trucks on display, food and beverage vendors, and more, admission is free, and more information is available by visiting Iowa80TruckStop.com.