2022 Alternating Currents Festival, August 18 through 21

Thursday, August 18, through Sunday, August 21

Downtown Davenport IA and Rock Island IL

Taking place in two cities, two states, and nearly 36 venues combined, the popular summertime traveling festival Alternating Currents returns to Davenport and Rock Island from August 18 through 21, a Quad Cities celebration of music, film, comedy, and visual arts boasting panel discussions, Q&A events, children's happenings, and more than 100 collective movies (including 36 unreleased Stephen King adaptations), comedians, music acts, and interviews.

Individual biographies or synopses on all of the artists and films included are available at the event's AlternatingCurrentsQC.com Web site. But over the long weekend, festival patrons are invited to enjoy the following from the following genres:

MUSIC: Aaron Lee Tasjan; Abby Hamilton; Ali McGuirk; American Devil Sound; Andrzej Kozlowski; Anna Rose; Anthropoid; Avey Grouws Band; Ax & the Hatchetmen; BN WhoIAm; Carver Commodore; Cedar County Cobras; Centaur Noir; Chrash; Cody James; Company Dimes; Crealot; Crushed Monkey; Darryl Rahn; Diplomats of Solid Sound; DJ Commando; DJ Genesiis; DJ Shane Brown; DJ Yesi; DK Just Human; DollaMiiite; The Forty Twos; K1ng Supr3m3; Kas Shewell; Kat & the Hurricane; Katy Guillen & the Drive; Lazy Hex; Lewis Knudsen; Logan Springer & the Wonderfully Wild; The Mamiltons; Matt Hires; Mo&Co; Morgan Wade; Myron Elkins; Newski; Nozco; Other Brothers; Pollinators; Post Sex Nachos; Rare Element; Renny Conti; Riley Mobz; Rude Punch; The Ruralists; Seafarer; Sleepyhead; Soultru; Stander; Subatlantic; Such a Nerd; Tambourine; To Memphis & Back; V3; The Velies; Wildermiss; The WonTu Trees; Yellow Ostrich; YoungCity.

COMEDY: Aaron Haylor; Abi Sanchez; AJ Grill; Al Nimpson; Alex Price; Andrew Cline; Andrew Rudick; Blake Burkhart; Bobby Ray Bunch; Brent Terhune; Chris Starman; Dan Alten; Dana Ehrmann; Dane Moulton; Dante Powell; Day Peace; Donny Townsend; Haley Call; James Draper; Jeff Bailey; Jessica Misra; Josh Plan; Kristen Toomey; Kristin Lytie; Kyle Scanlan; Michael Meyers; Mike Adrales; Mike Lucas; Mike Steele; Mitch Banks; Sam Hirchak; Tyler Fowler.

FILM: A Feast That Never Comes; A Very Tight Place; All That Your Love Will Be Carried Away; An Army of Lovers Must Not Die; Attraction: Small Town Iowa; Bad, Midwest Action; Beachworld; Bid Hope Farewell; Big Wheels; The Boogeyman; Bound; The Crush; Dedication; The Doctor's Case; El Poso; Ellie & Natalie; Emoticon; Everything's Eventual; Garrish; Gray Matter (Bolen Miller); Gray Matter (Red Clark); The Hatman Vol. II; Here There Be Tygers (Brian Higby); Here There Be Tygers (Jennifer Trudrung/Polly Schattel); The Honey War; Humanities' Wings; In the Deathroom (Luke Cheney); In the Deathroom (Nicole Joens-Dion); The Jaunt; Labor of Love; The Last Minute Till Midnight; Life Is Out There; Lucky Quarter; The Man Who Loved Flowers (Drew Newman); The Man Who Loved Flowers (Jacob Ewing); The Man Who Loved Flowers (Mark Hensley); Mute (Kyle Dunbar); Mute (Rob Darren); No Shortcuts; Nordista Freeze; One for the Road; Paranoid; The Party's Over; The Passenger; Popsy; Pre-Existing; Press Pound to Connect; Rainbow; Rainy Season; Restare; Restore; The Road Virus Heads North; Spider-Man Heartstrings; Survivor Type; Teenage Wasteland; That Feeling; To Be Fair; Vinton's Lot; The Woman in the Room; Yesteryear; Zornit.

ART INTERVIEWS & EVENTS: Squonk; Doug Miller; Norm Coyne; Paul Inman; Underground Economy; Vanessa Lota Wright.

For breakdowns of the festival's events by artist and date, biographies, the app download, and more, visit AlternatingCurrentsQC.com.