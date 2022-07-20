2022 Mississippi Valley Fair, August 2 through 7

Tuesday, August 2, through Sunday, August 7

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Returning to the area for its incredible 102nd year, an eagerly awaited six-day festival boasting games, competitions, vendors, and concert sets by more than two dozen national and local acts returns with the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair, its August 2 through 7 engagement at Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds boasting grandstand performances by chart-toppers, multi-platinum sellers, and multiple-award winners.

This year's grandstand acts open on August 2 with Grammy-nominated rock, hip-hop, and country artist Kid Rock. Currently touring in support of his 2022 release Bad Reputation, a top-10 debut on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart, Rock's performance will treat fans to a repertoire of more than 30 years, smash-success albums including Devil Without a Cause and Rock n Roll Jesus, and his iconic number-one hit "All Summer Long." August 3 brings it it a rare double set of grandstand headliners, as well as pair of bona fide rap and hip-hop legends. Three-time Grammy winner and nine-time Billboard Award winner Nelly boasts three chart-topping albums in Country Grammar, Mellyville, and Suit, while Flo Rida, whose sales of more than 80 million records make him one of the all-time best-selling music artists, claims number-one hit singles in such titles as “Low,” “Right Round,” and “Whistle.”

On August 4, the Mississippi Valley Fair's grandstand stage welcomes a chart-topping country star with the presence of Jimmie Allen. Currently earning raves for his June release Tulip Drive – a release whose song list boasts, according to Entertainment Focus, “absolute classics destined to win over the hearts and minds of radio listeners and music fans” – singer/songwriter Allen has charted number-one hits in “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” and plaudits including last year's Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year. August 5, meanwhile, features a grandstand performance y another rising country star: Carly Pearce. With three albums released since 2017, Pearce has scored major hit singles in "Every Little Thing" and "Next Girl," she received the 2021 CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, and earlier this year, the artist won the ACM Award for Female Artist of the Year.

The August 6 grandstand headliner is country-rock superstar Brantley Gilbert, who currently boasts five chart-topping singles on Billboard's U.S. Country Airplay chart. Gilbert's last three albums have also reached number-one, earning the artist platinum and gold certification of 2014's Just As I Am, 2017's The Devil Don't Sleep, and 2019's Fire & Brimstone. And the Mississippi Valley Fair's grandstand acts for 2022 wrap up with an August 8 performance by country singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch, a two-time American Country Awards winner and 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards recipient for Top New Artist of the Year. With his hit albums including 2014's Where It's At, 2017's Current Mood, and this year's Blue in the Sky, Lynch has also released 17 singles to date, eight of which reached number one of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

With the fair's August 2 through 7 events including animal shows, arts-and-crafts activities, games, parades, displays, and much more, in excess of three dozen additional area bands and performers will entertain crowds at the fairgrounds' Pavilion, Farmer's Tent, Shed, Oldies, and Craft Beer Stages stages. Daily hours for the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair are 7 a.m. to midnight (buildings open at 9 a.m.), gate admission is $5-10 daily, and $80-100 Fun Cards are required for entry into the 8 p.m. grandstand concerts. For more information on this year's fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.