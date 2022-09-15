2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24

Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24

LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.

The weekend's scheduled events begin on Friday with a 4 p.m. set by DJ Wayne, followed by a 4:30 p.m. drag show and 5 p.m. concert with the area talents of Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls. The 7 p.m. Royalty Show will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the 8 p.m. Fall Pride Pageant and 10 performance with the visual wonders of QC Flow Arts. Mary Quite Contrary's House of Burlesque entertains attends starting at 10:30 p.m., with a pair of additional burlesque acts concluding Friday's program: Manscape Burlesque at 11 p.m., and Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque at 11:30 p.m.

On September 24, DJ Wayne returns to kick off the festivities at noon, with the Jordan Danielsen Band taking over at 12:30 p.m. and Ginger Snaps hosting an Open Stage event at 2 p.m. Comedian Cindy Foster will deliver laughs at 3 p.m., a set followed by 4 p.m. entertainment with the Dragtastic Kings and a dance party at 5:30 p.m. The Pride Festival's popular All-Stars Show commences at 7 p.m., followed by House of Love featuring Mae Banks at 8 p.m. QC Flow Arts returns to dazzle the crowd again at 10 p.m., and the burlesque performers again close out the night, with Bottoms Up at 10:30 p.m., Manscape again at 11 p.m., and Mary Quite Contrary's troupe taking the stage at 11:30 p.m.

In addition to the weekend's numerous performers, events, and parties in LeClaire Park, food and merchant vendors will be on-site for the full 20 hours of the festival. Meanwhile, serving as sponsors for this year's Quad Cities Fall Pride Fest are: Christine Elsberg and State Farm Insurance; Icons Martini; The Mural Shop; SFI (Speedway Fire Rescue) QC Inc.; the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities; Holida Inn Rock Island; Western Illinois University; TBK Band; The Real Mainstream; Mediacom; and the City of Rock Island.

The 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival in LeClaire Park will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, September 23, and noon to midnight on Saturday, September 24. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older and $65 for ages six through 12 (with ages five and under free), and more information on the weekend is available by visiting QuadCitiesPrideFestivals.com.