River Action's Taming of the Slough Mississippi River Adventure Triathlon, September 18

Sunday, September 18, 8 a.m.

Bass Street YMCA & Sylvan Boathouse, 1701 First Avenue, Moline IL

Outdoor adventurers are again invited to paddle, mountain bike, and run their way to the top in the eagerly anticipated, 16th-annual Taming of the Slough Mississippi River Adventure Triathlon, the River Action-sponsored test of endurance set to take place on Sunday, September 18.

As in years past, Taming of the Slough is a challenging and rewarding competition for those passionate about boating, biking, and running. The boating (by kayak or canoe) constitutes a is a 2.5-mile paddle in the Sylvan Slough. The biking features a ride along one of the Quad Cities' excellent single-track mountain-bike trails on Sylvan Island, returning to the Bass Street YMCA (2.5 miles paved, 5 miles off-road). The running, meanwhile, is covered with a run up to and around the oculus on the pedestrian path of the I-74 bridge and finishing as Bass Street Landing Participants can compete individually or as a team, and are asked to arrive for the race by 7:30 a.m. on September 18, as all transitions take place at the foot of 17th Street outside of the Bass Street YMCA in downtown Moline.

In addition to the Adventure Triathlon, River Action's Three-Person Relay Corporate Challenge will pit three-person relay teams from local businesses against each other for the Corporate Challenge Trophy. Teams can compete for bragging rights against other local businesses, and for whichever team wins, its name will be forever etched onto the trophy that can be kept until next year's event, when the Taming of the Slough title must be defended.

Participants must provide their own equipment (bike, helmets, paddles, life jackets, kayak), with sites for kayak or canoe rental listed on River Action's Web site. Bike tires must be wider than 1.4 inches, and as the trails on Sylvan Island stay open during rain, the event will go on rain or shine, with only thunderstorms or dangerously high winds canceling the event.

Registration is $15-85 for individual and team entry, and for more information on the 16th-annual Taming of the Slough Mississippi River Adventure Triathlon, call (563)322-2969 and visit RiverAction.org.