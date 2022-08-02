2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13

Thursday, August 11, through Saturday, August 13

LeClaire IA and Port Byron IL Levees

From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.

The Great River Tug Fest began in 1987, with 10 tug teams of 20 participants each pulling with all of their strength on a 2,700-foot, 680-pound rope that spanned the Mississippi between LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois. Each year since, teams have competed to see which state will claim the festival's alabaster statue of a bald eagle in flight, and on an annual basis, as many as 35,000 people have come to the levees to view the only tug-of-war held across the longest river in the United States. This local tradition has been featured in numerous travel and vacation magazines, as well as on several television programs, including The Montel Williams Show and the Discovery Channel's Wreakreation Nation.

In addition to the bi-state tug-of-war itself – scheduled to take place between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 – the Great River Tug Fest will feature a kids' tug-of-war at 11 a.m. on Saturday, as well as carnivals at both the LeClaire and Port Byron levees complete with rides, games, food and beverage vendors, and children's activities. In LeClaire, the live-music performances include sets with Ky & Ty & the Other Guy (7 p.m. Thursday), Hap Hazard 4 p.m. Saturday), and Soul Storm (8 p.m. Saturday). Port Byron's live music features concerts with Daylight Over (7:30 p.m. Friday), Rolling Thunder (10 p.m. Friday), the Quad City Ukulele Club (7:30 a.m.), and North of 40 (8 p.m. Saturday). Both levees will also boast additional events and attractions, with LeClaire hosting bingo games, a bags tournaments, a 5K run/walk and a community breakfast, and Port Byron featuring the fireman's pancake breakfast, bags and arm-wrestling tournaments, elite tumbling demonstrations, and the annual Prince & Princess Pageant. Fireworks, meanwhile, will be set off and viewable from both Tug Fest locales at 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

For more information on the August 11 through 13 Great River Tug Fest events in LeClaire, visit TugFest.com, and for the Port Byron happenings, visit TugFest.org.