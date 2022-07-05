2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree, July 14 through 16

Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16

Iowa 80 Truck Stop, 755 West Iowa 80 Road, Walcott IA

Making its eagerly awaited July 14 through 16 return, the 42nd Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop will showcase exhibits, displays, games, cookouts, fireworks, local and national country and pop musicians, and even a beauty contest for trucks in celebration of America's big rigs and those who drive them.

Headlining Thursday's festivities is a 7 p.m. concert with Kylie Frey, the country singer/songwriter whose 2020 EP Rodeo Queen crossed a million streams on Spotify within the first weeks of its release. The young talent has also landed four number-one smashes on the Texas Regional Radio Report: “Rodeo Man,” “Too Bad” (with Randy Rogers), “One Night In Tulsa,” and “Spur of the Moment," the latter enshrined as the fastest-rising chart-topper by a female artist in the chart's history. Thursday will also boast a 5 p.m. set of country and Southern rock with area favorite Dani Lynn Howe and her band; the Super Truck Beauty Contest Antique Truck Display opening at 10 a.m.; the Iowa Pork Chop Cook-out starting at 11 a.m. (and taking place every day of the Jamboree); the Trucker Olympics from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and a day-ending fireworks display.

On Friday, the 7 p.m. concert headliners for the Truckers Jamboree are the country musicians of Diamond Rio, the ensemble known for its vocal harmonies, varied instrumentation, and near-exclusive use of only its own band members on recordings instead of session musicians. Three of the group's albums have achieved RIAA platinum certification, and Diamond Rio has received four Group of the Year awards from the Country Music Association, two Top Vocal Group awards from the Academy of Country Music, and a Grammy Award. Saturday's live-music sets begin at 5 p.m. with a performance by the 1970s and '80s rockers of Mo's Garage, with additional events including the 10:30 a.m. Trucker's Best Friend Pet Contest; CAT Scale’s 2 p.m. Weigh to Win Truck Presentation; a 2:30 p.m. 100th Birthday Party for the 1922 Walter Snow Fighter; and another fireworks display beginning at dusk.

For the final day of the Truckers Jamboree, Saturday's 1 p.m. concert headliners are the beloved 1980s pop and rock musicians of The Brat Pack, and prior to the weekend's events ending at 5 p.m., the Super Truck Beauty Contest Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m., with the Antique Truck Plaque Presentation taking place at 4 p.m.

Each day of the 42nd Walcott Truckers Jamboree will also boast games, antique trucks on display, food and beverage vendors, and more, admission is free, and additional information is available by calling (563)284-6961 and visiting Iowa80TruckStop.com.