18 Jul 2023

BixBRAI Weekend, July 28 and 29

By Reader Staff

BixBRAI Weekend in downtown Davenport -- July 28 and 29.

Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29

Various Area Locales

Held in conjunction with both the annual endurance test the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the national biking event RAGBRAI, a brand-new, two-day party will debut on July 28 and 28 in BixBRAI weekend, with attendees treated to activities and live music throughout east, central, and west downtown Davenport locations spanning from the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge to Centennial Park.

On Friday, July 28, there will be a Running Wild Sports & Fitness Expo at the Davenport RiverCenter South from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the city's Common Chord Live @ 5 featuring tunes performed by BYOBrass at the Skybridge Courtyard from 5 to 7 p.m. The Stardust in Davenport will host live music from 5:30 to 11 p.m, while the Arconic Jr. Bix at Thiurd Street between River Drive and LeClaire Street will begin at 6 p.m. At Modern Woodmen Park, the QC River Bandits will face off against the Lansing Lugnuts at 6:30 p.m., wioth the minor-league baseball game followed by a spectacular fireworks display. And presented by the Davenport Daiquiri Factory, Mac's Tavern, the Carriage Haus, and Kilkenny's Pub, the Bix Mix at Third Street between Ripley and Harrison Streets will present a concert with 7 Roads from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the 29th, the RAGBRAI route opens at 6 a.m., with the Bix 7 officially starting at 8 a.m. The BixBRAI events, however, will last all day long, with scheduled activities and concerts including: the RAGBRAI Bike Dip into the Mississippi River at Marquette Street from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m.; the Bix Mix at Third Street between Ripley and Harrison beginning at 11 a.m. and featuring a day's worth of happenings including food trucks, outdoor bars, street games, and live music with QC Rock Academy, Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls, and the Pork Tornadoes; the Best Dam Bix Party presented by Dam View Inn, with outside bars and games, DJs, food trucks, and live music with Too Hype Crew at 8 p.m.; and Bix Beiderbecke Momprey of Sound at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads starting at 9 p.m.

Also, taking place in LeClaire Park, the BixBRAI Family Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, the event will boast heaps of family-friendly fun including bounce houses and concert sets by John Resch & Doggin' Out (noon to 1:15 p.m.), the Matt Fuller Band (1:45 to 2:45 p.m.), and the QC Santana Tribute (3 to 5 p.m.). Additional entertainment over the weekend is also scheduled at Ruby's and The Stardust, with another face-off between the River Bandits and the Lugnuts scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Modern Woodmen Park.

For more information on the 2023 BixBRAI Weekend events, visit DowntownDavenport.com/bixbrai.

