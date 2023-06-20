John Deere Classic, July 5 through 9

Wednesday, July 5, through Sunday, July 9

TPC at Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis IL

Designed to bring some serious swing into the summer, the John Deere Classic returns to Silvis' TPC at Deere Run from July 5 through 9, with this professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour, in its 52nd year, enjoying coverage on the Golf Channel and CBS Sports, and featuring youth activities, clinics, and a climactic awards presentation.

The John Deere Classic began as the Quad Cities Open in 1971 and was first designated a “satellite event” on the PGA Tour. It became an official tour event in 1972, and from the event's inception in through 1974, it was played at Crow Valley Country Club in Davenport. It then moved to Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley Illinois from 1975 to 1999, with Johnny Carson's beloved Tonight Show sidekick Ed McMahon serving as tournament host from 1975 to 1979. Beginning in 2000, and except for the summer of 2020, the event has been held annually at the TPC at Deere Run.

In 2005 and 2006, the tournament generated more media coverage because of the sponsor's exemptions given to teenager Michelle Wie. In 2005, the tournament's storyline also revolved around Sean O'Hair, whose win qualified him to play in the British Open the following week and was a significant part of his PGA Tour Rookie of the Year season. The 2013 edition of the John Deere Classic saw Jordan Speith, two weeks shy of his 20th birthday, become the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since 1931. In last year's John Deere Classic, ultimate champion J.T. Poston became the first wire-to-wire winner of the tournament since David Frost accomplished the feat in 1992. As the 29-year-old from Hickory, North Carolina, push in all during the final round of the 2022 Classic on July 3, Poston coolly and steadily secured his second PGA Tour victory.

As the 52nd John Deere Classic is closed to the public on July 3 and 4, the public events run July 5 through 9, with scheduled events including youth activities and the First Tee Youth Day Clinic with PGA Tour Pros taking place through the tournament's 5:30 p.m. trophy presentation on Sunday. Ticket prices begin at $40 for a Grounds Pass, ages 15 and under are free with a paid adult, and those who register in advance for the Military Appreciation Program receive free admission for active and retired military/veterans and a guest. For more information and tickets, visit JohnDeereClassic.com.