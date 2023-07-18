2023 Mississippi Valley Fair, August 1 through 6

Tuesday, August 1, through Sunday, August 6

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Returning to the area for its incredible 103rd year, an eagerly awaited six-day festival boasting games, competitions, vendors, and concert sets by more than two dozen national and local acts returns with the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair, its August 1 through 6 engagement at Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds boasting, as always, grandstand performances by chart-toppers, multi-platinum sellers, and multiple-award winners.

This year's grandstand acts open on August 1 with singer/songwriter Sam Hunt, a five-time Grammy nominee whose accolades also include two Academy of Country Music Awards, a CMT Music Awards, and even a Teen Choice Award. Lauded for his albums Montevallo and Southside, the artist's chart-topping hits include "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party," and "Body Like a Back Road." August 2 brings with it headliner Jordan Davis, whose chart-topping U.S. Country Airplay smashes include "Singles You Up," "What My World Spins Around," and, with Luke Kirby, 2021's "Buy Dirt." Davis' acclaimed career currently boasts two top-10 albums on Billboard's U.S. Country chart in 2018's Home State and this past February's Bluebird Days.

On August 3, the Mississippi Valley Fair's grandstand stage welcomes two chart-topping, Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling icons of hip-hop and rap, with the co-headlining event boasting performances by Ludacris, well-known as a mainstay in the popular Fast & the Furious screen franchise, and Lil John, a music legend since his status as frontman of Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. August 4, meanwhile, features a grandstand performance by Three Days Grace, the alt-rock and -metal artists whose credits including a half-dozen top-10 Billboard album smashes and more than a dozen chart-topping singles. With the group's Explosions released in 2022, Cryptic Rock called the recording "an intense album you can listen to over and over and still find cathartic release of heartbreak and pain with each spin."

The August 5 grandstand headliners are the rap-rock and nu-metal musicians of Limp Bizkit, who have been nominated for three Grammy Awards and have sold in excess of 40 million records worldwide. Among the group's 26 singles, the most notable include "Nookie," "Re-Arranged," "Break Stuff," "Take a Look Around," "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)," "My Generation," and their cover of the Who's 1971 single "Behind Blue Eyes," all of which have charted within the top 20 of Billboard's U.S. Alternative Airplay Chart. And the Mississippi Valley Fair's grandstand acts for 2023 wrap up with an August 6 set by the country-rock sensation Hardy, who has written a dozen number-one singles since 2018, including his own chart-topping, double platinum-certified "One Beer" featuring Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, as well as the chart-topping Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration “Beers on Me.”

With the fair's August 1 through 6 events including animal shows, arts-and-crafts activities, games, parades, displays, and much more, in excess of three dozen additional area bands and performers will entertain crowds at the fairgrounds' Pavilion, Farmer's Tent, Oldies Tent, Variety Tent, and Wine Craft Beer Tent stages. Daily hours for the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair are 7 a.m. to midnight (buildings open at 9 a.m.), gate admission is $5-12 daily, and $85-110 Fun Cards are required for entry into the 8 p.m. grandstand concerts. For more information on this year's fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.