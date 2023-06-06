06 Jun 2023

Quad City Juneteenth Festival, June 17

By Reader Staff

Quad City Juneteenth Festival at Lincoln Center – TMBC -- June 17.

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lincoln Center – TMBC, 318 East Seventh Street, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited event complete with food and retail vendors, local- and national-history information, community and resource booths, and fun-filled games and live entertainment for the whole family, the 2023 Quad City Juneteenth Festival will be held at Davenport's Lincoln Center – TMBC on June 17, the day-long celebration held in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This was two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official on January 1, 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on Texas due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865 and the arrival of General Granger's regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.

A range of activities were consequently provided to entertain the masses, many of which continue in tradition today. Rodeos, fishing, barbecuing, and baseball are just a few of the traditional Juneteenth activities you may witness today, but Juneteenth also focuses on self-improvement, education, a historic recount the events of the past, and prayer services as a major part of the celebrations. On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official holiday in Texas, through the efforts of Al Edwards, an African American state legislator. The successful passage of this bill marked Juneteenth as the first emancipation celebration granted official state recognition.

Currently, 37 states have joined Texas in making Juneteenth an official holiday observance, and a movement is in place to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. On April 11, 2002, Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday in Iowa, one that will forever be known as Juneteenth National Freedom Day. On June 15, 2021, the Senate unanimously passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday; it subsequently passed through the House of Representatives by a 415-14 vote on June 16, 2021. Juneteenth symbolizes the end of slavery, and symbolizes for many African-Americans, what the Fourth of July symbolizes for all Americans: freedom.

The 2023 Quad City Juneteenth Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. At Davenport's Lincoln Center – TMBC, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)570-5927 and visiting FOMLK.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar