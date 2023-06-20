Red, White, & Boom!, July 3

Monday, July 3

LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island IL

Annual explosions of fun followed by literal explosions in the air will be taking place in Davenport's LeClaire Park and Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park when the Quad Cities hosts its Fourth of July celebration Red, White, & Boom!, the bi-state July 3 event delivering a spectacular fireworks display over the Mississippi River as well as live music, food and beverage vendors, special presentations, family programming, and more.

In LeClaire Park, the 12-piece classic-rock band Identity Crisis will take to the bandshell stage for a free performance from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with the Davenport Park and Recreation Kids Zone (open 6 to 8:30 p.m.) offering such activities as yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station, and free giveaways. Using suggestions from the audience, students from Davenport Junior Theatre will create fun and delightful stories every half hour from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., while food trucks will be stationed on Beiderbecke Drive with food items including BBQ, funnel cakes energy drinks, and more from 6 to 9 p.m.

In Schwiebert Riverfront Park, DJ Jeff James will provide live music from 5 to 7 p.m., with the '80s tribute band Class of ‘82 taking the stage with New Wave and alternative pop and rock from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Kids activities will include face-painting, balloon art, and a splash pad in addition to the park's playground area, while Bent River Brewing Co. will host a beer garden alongside a wide variety of food options from local vendors, including BBQ, Mexican, and fair-food favorites.

With the evening's fireworks display taking place via a barge on the Mississippi River, ample viewing can also be found at Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park, where the Quad Cities River Bandits will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a minor-league baseball game beginning at 5 p.m. After the game, patrons are invited to enjoy the fireworks from their seats or take a stroll along the riverfront to find a prime viewing spot.

Red, White, & Boom! is presented by the City of Davenport and the City of Rock Island, and supported by Upper Mississippi Fleeting LLC, KWQC, 97X, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus, St. Ambrose University, the Riverfront Improvement Commission, Lunardi's Italian Restaurant, and the Quad Cities River Bandits. Admission to Red, White, & Boom! events is free (though purchased tickets are required at Modern Woodmen Park), and more information is available by visiting RedWhiteAndBoomQC.org.