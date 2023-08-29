24th-Annual Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tours, September 7 and 8

Thursday, September 7, and Friday, September 8

Presented by River Action

A beloved local tradition designed specifically for seniors continues into its 24th year when River Action, on September 7 and 8, hosts two days worth of self-guided Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours, with six separate tours available for those enthusiastic to travel riverfront trails on both sides of the Mississippi, and those wishing to gain knowledge on the past, present, and future of the Quad Cities' mighty river.

Carts will be available for rental on both September 7 and 8 from 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m., and on Thursday, three golf cart tours will explore the Illinois side of the Mississippi. In Tour A, participants can enjoy Rock Island Arsenal’s beautiful riverfront trail, with highlights including the Colonel Davenport House, the 1856 Bridge Pier, the Civil War Confederate prisoner of war camp, the National Cemetery, the Colonel's Row of Quarters, and finally, the historic Rock Island Arsenal Quarters One commanders home. Tour B starts and returns at the end of Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline, with the ride through East Moline and Hampton including views of The Bend, The Quarter, Empire Park, and a turnaround at Black’s Store. And Tour C begins in Rapids City, Illinois and takes tour guests through Port Byron, all the way to Cordova, and back.

The Iowa side of the Mississippi, will be explored in the Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tours on Friday, September 8. Tour D will travel along Duck Creek Trail starting in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf, while speakers from each city’s Planning and Public Works Departments will bring riders up to date on new developments along the route. Tour E will start at Miller Avenue and South Concord Street and will focus on the natural places of the Quad Cities at Nahant Marsh and new wetlands. Wrapping up the weekend treks, Tour F will enable participants to tour the Davenport and Bettendorf riverfronts starting at Credit Island and traveling to Leach Park and back.