2023 Rock Island County Fair, July 18 through 22

Tuesday, July 18, through Saturday, July 22

Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline IL

Five days of outdoor fun will be on hand when East Moline's Rock Island Country Fairgrounds hosts the annual Rock Island County Fair July 18 through 22, offering patrons mornings, afternoons, and evenings filled with carnival rides, games, food vendors, animal shows, racing tournaments, 4-H events, a concert with rock and country artist Tyler Schulte, and exciting happenings scheduled for the nights' grandstand entertainment.

This year's quintet of grandstand events features two nights of Full Throttle's Monster Truck Shows on July 18 and 21, with admission $25 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages six to 12, and free admission for children five and under. On Tuesday, children with unlimited ride wristbands enter free with a paid adult, and two-night adult bundle packages are available for $40. On July 19, the Rock Island County Fair presents an exciting rodeo with an opening ceremony performed by the New Windsor Drill Team, followed by evening fireworks (ages 13 and up $10, ages six to 12 $5, ages five and under free). Presented by Viola Boyz, the July 20 grandstand event is the eagerly anticipated truck and tractor pull by Back Road Pullers Inc., a 7 p.m. event with admission $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages six to 12, and free for ages five and under. And on July 22, the five days of fun conclude with the 7 p.m. Rock Island County Fair Demolition Derby, another Viola Boyz entertainment featuring a Power Wheel Demo for Ages three to 10 and competitions in categories including Bonestock Full Size, Turn Key Compacts, and Lt. Weld Full Size and Compacts.

Additional fairgrounds entertainment includes nightly DJ dance parties hosted by DJ Fella, plus prestidigitation and comedy served up by Magic Mike. A July 22 karaoke contest will begin at 5 p.m. in the beer tent, with cash prizes for the top three placements. And Saturday's closing festivities will also feature a 9 p.m. Concert with Rock Island County native and country rocker Tyson Schulte, the grandstand winner of the 2021 Illinois State Fair Karaoke Contest whose talents were cited in the New York Times.

For more information on events in the 2023 Rock Island County Fair, call (309)796-1620 and visit RockIslandFair.org.